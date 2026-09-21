James Sykes to Lead Technical Team as Vice President Exploration

Appointment Supports Expansion of CanAlaska's Pike Zone Discovery and Advancement of New Uranium Discovery Opportunities

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Sykes to Vice President of Exploration of the Company effective September 21, 2026. James will lead the technical team toward continued expansion of CanAlaska's Pike Zone discovery as well as advancement toward new uranium discoveries within the Company's large Athabasca Basin exploration portfolio.





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Mr. Sykes brings over 20 years of Athabasca Basin uranium exploration and discovery success to the CanAlaska team. Most notably, he was the project lead for NexGen Energy Ltd.'s (TSX: NXE) Arrow uranium deposit discovery in 2014. Prior to NexGen and the Arrow discovery, James worked for Hathor Exploration and Rio Tinto Canada on the Roughrider uranium deposit. More recently, he was CEO, President and Director of Baselode Energy Corp. (now Geiger Energy Corp., TSXV: BEEP), leading his team to discover the shallowest high-grade uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin in over 40 years. His contributions to other uranium and high-grade rare earth element discoveries have made him a very successful explorer and discoverer with a long track record of success.

CanAlaska Vice President Exploration, James Sykes, comments, "I'm very happy to join Cory and the CanAlaska team as their new Vice President Exploration. I'm eager to apply my knowledge to the Pike Zone and West McArthur project in general, but also to dig deep into CanAlaska's incredible portfolio of exploration assets as I already see numerous projects with discovery potential just waiting to be drilled. This is going to be an exciting future with CanAlaska and I can't wait to get started."

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The addition of James to the CanAlaska executive team brings a very high level of uranium discovery expertise to bear on a large and strategically located uranium exploration portfolio in the world's highest-grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. I look forward to working with James to advance the Company's Pike Zone discovery and to make new discoveries within our vast set of exploration assets. CanAlaska is and remains discovery focused."

Nathan Bridge, CanAlaska's outgoing Vice President Exploration, will transition to an advisory role with the Company through October 2, 2026. The board of directors and management team would like to sincerely thank Nathan for his strong efforts and guidance during the past five years.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers and employees of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 950,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.31 per share.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the Company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 375,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The Company has recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 and 2025 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the 2026 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction. The Company has the right team in place with a track record of discovery and projects that are located next to critical mine and mill infrastructure.

The Company's head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with a satellite office in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cory Belyk"

Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC

CEO, President and Director

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements included herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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