Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE00) (OTC Pink: WARAF) ("Waraba" or "Waraba Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Cegielski as a Director, effective immediately. The Company believes that Mr. Cegielski's appointment further strengthens the board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") as Waraba advances its West African exploration strategy and seeks to build a portfolio of high-value gold assets.

Mr. Cegielski is a seasoned capital markets executive with extensive experience in the mining and natural resources sector. He currently serves as Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. and Orex Minerals Inc. Over the course of his career, Mr. Cegielski has been involved in raising hundreds of millions of dollars of growth capital for public and private companies and has helped lead a number of significant transactions in the mining sector.

Mr. Cegielski was a founding director of Cayden Resources Inc., which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in a transaction valued at approximately C$205 million. In 2020, he founded Gold Line Resources Ltd., a district-scale exploration company focused on northern Sweden. He also played a pivotal role in the strategic combination involving First Nordic Metals and the Mawson Finland assets, which resulted in the creation of Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSKR).

His appointment adds capital markets, corporate development and board-level experience to the Board as Waraba evaluates opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire, advances its growth strategy and considers future capital-raising initiatives.

"Waraba represents exactly the kind of opportunity I am drawn to: a focused team with a clear strategy in one of the world's most prospective gold regions. The Company's disciplined approach to exploration and its presence in West Africa provide what I believe is a compelling platform for pursuing long-term value creation. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Waraba's growth," said Adam Cegielski, a Director of Waraba Gold Limited.

"Adam's track record speaks for itself, with substantial equity capital raised, marquee M&A transactions and a deep, respected network across the mining capital markets. His appointment represents a significant addition to Waraba's Board as we advance our asset base and pursue meaningful long-term value for shareholders," said Carl Esprey, Executive Chairman and a Director of Waraba Gold Limited.

Waraba's strategy is differentiated by its focus on prospective gold assets and its approach to identifying and advancing exploration opportunities. The Company combines in-country geological leadership with international capital markets and exploration experience and intends to apply disciplined technical methods to identify, test and advance exploration targets while managing risk and allocating capital.

"Strengthening our Board with executives of Adam's calibre reflects the scale of our ambition. His capital markets expertise and strategic insight are expected to be valuable as we execute our exploration programs and pursue our growth strategy across West Africa," said Mamadou Coulibaly, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Waraba Gold Limited.

With its land positions, planned exploration activities and long-term portfolio strategy, Waraba seeks to provide investors with exposure to potential gold discoveries while pursuing the development of a portfolio of gold assets in West Africa.

In connection with his appointment, the Company entered into a director services agreement with Mr. Cegielski pursuant to which he will be entitled to an annual retainer of C$50,000, payable in deferred share units under the Company's omnibus incentive plan and credited quarterly in arrears. The number of deferred share units credited in respect of each quarterly instalment will be determined in accordance with the director services agreement and will be subject to the omnibus incentive plan, applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange requirements.

ABOUT WARABA GOLD

Waraba Gold is a gold exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in West Africa. The Company is committed to disciplined exploration and seeks to build long-term value through the potential discovery and development of district-scale gold systems. Waraba Gold trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "WBGD", on the OTC Pink Markets under the symbol "WARAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ZE00".

Local Insight. Global Discipline. Discovery-Led Value.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Cegielski to the Company and its Board; the Company's exploration strategy and planned exploration activities; the evaluation and potential acquisition or advancement of opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire and elsewhere in West Africa; the Company's growth and portfolio strategy; potential future capital-raising initiatives; the identification, testing and advancement of exploration targets; the potential for mineral discovery; the Company's objective of building long-term shareholder value; and the Company's objective of building long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the director's continued service and availability; the Company's ability to retain qualified management, directors, employees, consultants and technical advisers; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the availability and validity of mineral rights and property interests; the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory and third-party approvals; political and regulatory conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or proposes to operate; the availability of equipment, contractors and personnel; commodity prices; foreign exchange rates; and the Company's ability to conduct planned exploration activities within expected costs and timelines.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a current mineral resource on any property unless otherwise publicly disclosed; uncertainty concerning exploration results and geological interpretations; title and permitting risks; political, regulatory and operating risks in West Africa; the availability and cost of financing; commodity-price and currency fluctuations; competition for properties, personnel and capital; delays in planned work programs; the possibility that prospective acquisitions or other opportunities will not be completed; and the risk that the expected benefits of the director's appointment may not be realized; and additional risk factors relating to the Company and its business are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this release, there can be no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise it except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

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