Episode 153 features Customer Paradigm Founder Jeff Finkelstein on testing business fit, reliability, data readiness, and early value before expanding AI investments.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - DesignRush has released Episode 153 of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Jeff Finkelstein, founder of Customer Paradigm, a leading Boulder, Colorado-based digital agency.





Headshot of Jeff Finkelstein, Founder of Customer Paradigm, featured in Episode 153 of the DesignRush Podcast.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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In the conversation with DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson, Finkelstein discusses how executives can test whether an AI system solves a real business problem, handles operational failures, and creates enough value to justify further investment.

He said companies should begin with problems that customers, employees, and leadership already recognize.

"A lot of times people treat it as this bright, shiny object and they don't focus on what really matters to that end customer," Finkelstein told DesignRush.

He also discusses how AI systems should respond when real-world conditions disrupt a controlled test, including incorrect dates, failed API connections, weak warehouse Wi-Fi, and employees using the system in unexpected ways.

"You want to plan for failure," Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein also explains what executives should assess before committing to a larger AI project:

Early, verifiable gains, including time saved through AI-assisted coding

Whether company data is ready for AI

Privacy and security considerations

Deployment decisions

Situations where human judgment remains necessary

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.

About Jeff Finkelstein:

Jeff Finkelstein is the founder of Customer Paradigm, a Boulder-based technology company he started in 2002. His background includes software engineering, eCommerce, automation, privacy, AI, and machine learning. He previously taught at Colorado State University and holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship & Technology Management from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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