SHEIN Extends Compliance Training Collaboration with EU's SPEAC

Upcoming compliance training session will be jointly conducted by SPEAC and SHEIN and will focus on EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)

Additional sessions scheduled across the rest of 2026 will cover additional eight key areas as part of annual training cooperation plan

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the years, SHEIN has developed a fruitful cooperation with the SPEAC Project, an EU-funded initiative, to continue the series of jointly delivered compliance training for SHEIN Marketplace sellers on key European Union (EU) regulatory requirements. In 2026, SPEAC and SHEIN are planning to organise nine training sessions covering key topics such as the Digital Product Passport (DPP), and restricted substances in textiles, apparel, jewellery, and chemical products.

The first online training session, taking place on 21 September, is the third compliance training session jointly delivered by SPEAC and SHEIN, and will focus on the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The previous two sessions were conducted in 2025 and covered EU's General Product Safety Regulation for consumer goods, as well as compliance regulations and industry standards for sale of electronic products in the EU.

The PPWR compliance training session will be led by Dr. Liu Kaiming, SPEAC Key Expert, and will cover the regulatory background, key obligations, compliance pathways and practical implementation guidance regarding the PPWR which came into effect on 12 August 2026. The session is intended to help SHEIN Marketplace sellers operating in the EU better understand the regulation and the requirements for packaging waste, including recyclability, traceability, labelling and packaging waste reduction.

Through this initiative, SHEIN's marketplace sellers can better understand specific European product safety and consumer protection requirements and translate regulatory obligations into practical compliance measures. These seller-focused initiatives complement SHEIN's own compliance obligations and investments as an EU online marketplace under applicable regulations, including the General Product Safety Regulation and the Digital Services Act.

"SHEIN's collaboration with SPEAC highlights its commitment to driving compliance awareness amongst its marketplace sellers", said Julien Faivre, Senior Product Compliance Director for SHEIN EMEA. "The training series complements SHEIN's ongoing efforts to provide Marketplace sellers with access to information and training on the regulatory requirements applicable in the markets where they operate."

In May 2026, SHEIN launched a product safety and quality compliance training programme for marketplace sellers, organised and delivered in collaboration with leading third-party testing, inspection and certification (TIC) organisations, including Bureau Veritas, Cotecna, Eurofins, Intertek, SGS, Technická inšpekcia, and TÜV SÜD. The series covers regulatory updates, product safety requirements, testing standards, and industry best practices to help sellers navigate evolving compliance rules across global markets.

Replays of the completed sessions are available for future viewing on SHEIN's Seller Education Hub, an online portal that provides marketplace sellers with centralized access to compliance guidance, reference materials and educational courses designed to support their selling activities on SHEIN. The Hub includes market and category specific guidance covering product safety requirements, prohibited and restricted products, quality standards, intellectual property protection, fulfilment, and operational compliance across onboarding, listing, and day-to-day operations. This is further complemented with thousands of online compliance courses which are delivered through a range of multimedia formats including presentations, short videos, livestreams, and interactive learning modules, coupled with course assessments designed to reinforce practical knowledge and operational readiness.

SHEIN will continue working with external organisations and technical experts to strengthen seller education and help sellers develop compliance capabilities as they serve customers across international markets.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices, to our customers around the world. SHEIN remains committed to making fashion accessible to all, promoting our industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com

About SPEAC

SPEAC is an EU-funded project that aims at protecting European consumers by raising awareness on the EU's rules on the safety of non-food consumer products and on consumer protection. The project helps Chinese manufacturers, retailers, importers, exporters, distributors, and online operators to better understand European requirements on product safety and consumer protection to help ensure that products exported to the EU meet applicable safety and compliance requirements. To learn more about the SPEAC Project, visit: https://speac-project.eu/zh-hans

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