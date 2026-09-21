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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
115 Leser
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Headwall Partners Marks Its Tenth Anniversary

A decade of delivering investment banking services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), the independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries, marks its tenth anniversary. Since its founding in September 2016, Headwall has had the privilege of serving as trusted advisor to corporate management teams, owners, and investors across the metals and mining value chain -- a role made possible by the confidence its clients have placed in the firm.

Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner, reflected on the firm's first decade: "Ten years ago, I founded Headwall on the simple conviction that management teams and investors in the metals and mining industries would value an investment banking partner that could offer deep sector expertise, candid advice, quantitative decision-making, and senior-level attention to the execution of their most consequential transactions. We are grateful to our clients for having had the confidence in Headwall to include us in the execution of their most important strategic initiatives. I am humbled by how much of what we've accomplished we owe to others."

Over the last decade, Headwall has advised on more than $3.5 billion of completed transactions across buy-side and sell-side M&A, capital raising, greenfield project financings, and restructuring.

"We are deeply grateful to the clients who have placed their trust in us and to an industry that has generously welcomed our work. There remains much to accomplish for our current and future clients, and we look forward to continuing our services in the decade ahead."

# # #

About Headwall Partners

Founded in 2016, Headwall Partners is an independent investment banking firm that focuses exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, restructurings, and related investment banking services. Clients rely on Headwall for sector expertise, candid advice, and intellectual rigor. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Headwall Partners serves clients globally.

Learn more at www.headwallpartners.com

Contact:
Peter J. Scott
Managing Partner
+1 203-605-6338
peter.scott@headwallpartners.com

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA | SIPC. Headwall Partners is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

SOURCE: Headwall Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/headwall-partners-marks-its-tenth-anniversary-1224151

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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