Tradewinds Universal: TRWD Secures First Licensing Deal

Revenue-sharing agreement for Latin America nightlife market marks initial execution of Company's recently announced licensing-led expansion strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) today announced that it has entered into its first technology licensing agreement, a non-exclusive agreement for the use and deployment of the Company's communications technology platform within the nightlife industry in Latin America.

The agreement represents an initial implementation of TRWD's recently announced strategy to complement its acquisition model with licensing, technology, payment systems and other revenue-producing relationships.

Under the terms of the agreement, TRWD will receive a negotiated percentage of revenue generated through participating partners developed under the licensing relationship. The agreement also provides for an initial non-refundable deposit of $50,000 to TRWD.

The agreement includes an initial 90-day probationary period designed to allow TRWD to evaluate the licensee's ability to fulfill its responsibilities, establish participating relationships and successfully implement the Company's technology within the targeted market.

Based on the anticipated scope of the relationship and potential participation of nightlife operators within the licensed territory, management believes revenue generated to TRWD under the agreement could reach seven figures in the near term if the licensee successfully executes its strategy.

"This is exactly the type of relationship we envisioned when we announced our expanded licensing strategy," said Andrew Read, CEO. "Our platform gives us a way to establish revenue-producing relationships with nightlife operators without requiring TRWD to acquire every participating location. This agreement provides an opportunity to begin expanding that model while maintaining a performance-based structure."

The Company believes licensing relationships of this type can complement its traditional acquisition strategy by allowing TRWD to expand its technology and financial services footprint across a substantially larger number of venues.

TRWD intends to provide additional updates regarding the implementation of this agreement and additional licensing agreements in upcoming announcements.

Recent Relevant Press

• September 17, 2026 - TRWD Develops Licensing-Led Expansion Strategy to Complement Acquisition Model and Expand Beyond 100-Venue Goal

• July 28, 2026 - TRWD Acquires Platform for Financial Services Division

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling adult hospitality businesses and related technologies. The Company is pursuing consolidation of a fragmented industry while developing a platform designed to support a growing network of venues through acquisitions, licensing, payment systems and management services.

The Company's strategy draws on industry experience and relationships that include operators of Peppermint Hippo venues, while expanding beyond any single venue group. TRWD's recently acquired communications technology platform and developing payment infrastructure are intended to provide additional revenue opportunities and support the Company's expansion throughout the broader adult nightlife industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements concerning the implementation and potential performance of the licensing agreement, participation by nightlife operators, anticipated revenues, expansion into Latin America, development of the Company's technology and payment platforms, and the Company's broader acquisition and licensing strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Potential revenue under the licensing agreement is dependent upon successful implementation by the licensee, participation by third-party operators, transaction volumes, regulatory and payment-processing requirements, market conditions and other factors. There can be no assurance that anticipated revenue levels will be achieved.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

SOURCE: Tradewinds Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/trwd-secures-first-licensing-deal-1224516