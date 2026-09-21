Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic") to provide capital markets advisory and investor relations services as the Company advances the development and commercialization of its proprietary hydrometallurgical technology platform.

As RZOLV progresses towards commercialization, Sophic will work with the Company to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy focused on increasing awareness within the investment community, strengthening the Company's investment narrative, expanding engagement with institutional and retail investors and communicating the broader commercial opportunity represented by the RZOLV technology platform.

"RZOLV is ultimately about expanding what can be economically processed and recovered," said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV Technologies. "As our technology advances toward larger-scale testing, strategic collaboration and commercialization, RZOLV is evolving into a broader mineral-processing technology company with potential applications across multiple valuable-metal recovery opportunities. We believe Sophic's capital markets experience and understanding of emerging technology companies will help us more effectively communicate that opportunity, expand our visibility among sophisticated investors and build broader recognition of the value being created as RZOLV progresses toward commercialization."

"RZOLV is reaching an important stage in its development," said Sean Peasgood, CEO of Sophic Capital. "The Company is building a growing body of technical work around a differentiated hydrometallurgical platform while pursuing applications across several areas of mineral processing. As those programs advance, we believe there is an opportunity to more clearly communicate both the technology and the size of the markets it may ultimately address. Our role will be to help articulate that investment proposition, increase RZOLV's visibility within the capital markets and introduce the Company to investors who understand how value can be created as emerging process technologies progress through validation, demonstration and commercialization."

Under the terms of the engagement, RZOLV will pay Sophic a monthly cash fee of $9,000. The Company will also grant Sophic 500,000 stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options will vest quarterly over a period of one year, with 25% vesting every three months.

The Options will be granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The engagement and option grant are subject to applicable regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a Canadian mineral-processing technology company developing and commercializing innovative hydrometallurgical technologies designed to improve the recovery of valuable metals and expand the range of mineral resources that can potentially be economically processed.

The Company's core RZOLV technology is a proprietary non-cyanide hydrometallurgical platform being developed for the recovery of gold and other valuable metals from ores, concentrates, tailings and other primary and secondary feedstocks.

Rather than seeking to replace conventional technologies where they already operate effectively, RZOLV is focused particularly on applications where traditional processing can face technical, economic, environmental or permitting limitations. These may include complex copper-gold materials, sulphide and transitional ores, concentrates, historic tailings and other difficult-to-process resources.

The Company is also advancing complementary processing strategies designed to extend the application of the RZOLV platform to increasingly complex and refractory materials, supporting its broader objective of unlocking value from mineral resources that may otherwise remain underutilized or stranded.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development and commercialization strategy; the advancement, validation, scale-up and potential commercial deployment of the RZOLV technology platform; potential applications of the Company's technologies to ores, concentrates, tailings and other feedstocks; the potential addressable markets for the Company's technologies; future testing, demonstration and pilot-scale activities; strategic collaborations and commercialization opportunities; and the anticipated objectives and benefits of the Company's engagement with Sophic Capital.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully develop, validate, scale and commercialize its technologies; the results of future laboratory, pilot and demonstration programs; the ability of the Company's technologies to perform consistently across different mineralogical and operating conditions; the availability of financing; regulatory and permitting requirements; commodity prices; market acceptance; intellectual property protection; the performance of strategic and commercial partners; competitive technologies; and general economic, financial and capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial-scale performance, that anticipated strategic relationships or commercialization opportunities will be completed, that future testing will replicate or improve upon previous results, or that the potential markets described by the Company will ultimately be commercially accessible.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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