Accelerate investment solutions to be offered via Series A and Series F funds

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), Canada's leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Series A and Series F mutual fund versions of its exchange-traded funds, providing Canadian investors and investment advisors with greater flexibility in how they access Accelerate's portfolio diversifiers.

The new mutual fund series provides access to the same underlying investment strategies offered through Accelerate's established ETFs, while allowing investors to hold the strategies through traditional mutual fund platforms.

"When accessing alternative investments, liquidity has never been more important," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "With the launch of the Series A and Series F versions of our alternative investment solutions, Canadian investors and advisors now have an additional access point to Accelerate's daily liquid multi-asset, private credit, and hedge fund solutions."

The new mutual fund launches include:

Fund Series Offered FundServ Code Accelerate Absolute Return Fund Series F and Advisor Series AFT101, AFT100 Accelerate Arbitrage Fund Series F and Advisor Series AFT201, AFT200 Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund Series F and Advisor Series AFT301, AFT300 Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Multi-Asset Fund Series F and Advisor Series AFT401, AFT400 Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund Series F and Advisor Series AFT501, AFT500 Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (CAD-Hedged) Series F and Advisor Series AFT501H, AFT500H

"Investors increasingly want access to alternative strategies, but they also want the flexibility to choose the investment vehicle that works best for them," said Klymochko. "By offering mutual fund versions of our ETFs, we can make these strategies available to a broader range of advisors, dealer platforms and allocators."

The new funds are available through participating Canadian investment dealers and investment advisors on or around September 21, 2026.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their portfolios, manage risk, and improve risk-adjusted returns.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315033