- Accelerate investment solutions to be offered via Series A and Series F funds
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), Canada's leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Series A and Series F mutual fund versions of its exchange-traded funds, providing Canadian investors and investment advisors with greater flexibility in how they access Accelerate's portfolio diversifiers.
The new mutual fund series provides access to the same underlying investment strategies offered through Accelerate's established ETFs, while allowing investors to hold the strategies through traditional mutual fund platforms.
"When accessing alternative investments, liquidity has never been more important," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "With the launch of the Series A and Series F versions of our alternative investment solutions, Canadian investors and advisors now have an additional access point to Accelerate's daily liquid multi-asset, private credit, and hedge fund solutions."
The new mutual fund launches include:
|Fund
|Series Offered
|FundServ Code
|Accelerate Absolute Return Fund
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT101, AFT100
|Accelerate Arbitrage Fund
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT201, AFT200
|Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT301, AFT300
|Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Multi-Asset Fund
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT401, AFT400
|Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT501, AFT500
|Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (CAD-Hedged)
|Series F and Advisor Series
|AFT501H, AFT500H
"Investors increasingly want access to alternative strategies, but they also want the flexibility to choose the investment vehicle that works best for them," said Klymochko. "By offering mutual fund versions of our ETFs, we can make these strategies available to a broader range of advisors, dealer platforms and allocators."
The new funds are available through participating Canadian investment dealers and investment advisors on or around September 21, 2026.
About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.
Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their portfolios, manage risk, and improve risk-adjusted returns.
Accelerate is powering diversification. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com.
For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com;
For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315033