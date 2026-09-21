Miquido appointed a new CEO, Piotr Dzwonnik, who brings more than 25 years of international sales and business development experience to lead the company's commercial growth and operations.

Kraków, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Miquido, a mobile platform partner for enterprise service businesses, has appointed Piotr Dzwonnik as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Dzwonnik will oversee strategy execution, commercial growth, and operational decisions. The company said his priorities will include expanding Miquido's client base while maintaining stable and sustainable growth.

Piotr Dzwonnik succeeds Krzysztof Kogutkiewicz as Miquido CEO

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He will also take over day-to-day leadership as Miquido enters its next phase of growth. Meanwhile, Miquido Founder and former CEO Krzysztof Kogutkiewicz will step down as CEO, but remain with the company while shifting his focus toward long-term vision and strategy.

Dzwonnik brings more than 25 years of experience in international sales and business development, with most of his career focused on enterprise and telecommunications. He spent more than a decade at Oracle, progressing from Senior Sales Manager to Senior Director of Sales for Oracle Communications. He also previously held leadership roles at Avaya, Sygnity SA, and Comarch, working across international markets.

The leadership change follows a period in which Miquido rebuilt its delivery model around AI, which created a need for dedicated leadership focused on translating its technical and AI capabilities into broader commercial growth while maintaining the delivery standards established over the company's history.

"Miquido already delivers at an A level for its clients. My job is to help more clients experience that, more consistently; that's what growth means here," Dzwonnik said.

"My priorities here are simple. Miquido needs to keep growing, but growing stably and in a healthy way. That's the hard part, but it's the priority. I want communication here to stay clear and transparent as we do it. And I want Miquido to remain a place that people genuinely like being at, somewhere we still want to grab a coffee together, link on a personal level, and enjoy the day, all while remaining super creative and disciplined in execution," he added.

Kogutkiewicz also expressed his confidence in Dzwonnik to achieve record growth for Miquido.

"He read our situation accurately with almost nothing to go on, and came straight back with solutions. What won us over was his energy, his genuine belief in what we can build here, and deep experience with enterprise clients and large-scale sales - exactly where we have the most work ahead of us," Kogutkiewicz said.

Founded in 2011, Miquido has developed digital platforms used by more than 100 million people for global brands. The company currently offers mobile engineering, enterprise AI, product strategy and design, and legacy application modernization services.

To learn more about Miquido and its services, please visit https://www.miquido.com/

About Miquido

Miquido is a mobile platform partner for enterprise service businesses, transforming mobile into a primary growth engine. They manage the full product lifecycle, from consulting and CX to legacy modernisation, for global brands. Focused on healthcare, utilities, and travel, Miquido delivers scalable platforms used by over 100 million people globally. As global Flutter pioneers, they maintain business continuity and 99.97% stability for market-leading enterprises.

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