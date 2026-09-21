Baku, Azerbaijan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - AzerTelecom, the international backbone operator within Azerconnect Group, part of NEQSOL Holding, and DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator, have entered into a strategic partnership to launch AZE-IX, a new Internet Exchange in Azerbaijan.

AzerTelecom and DE-CIX

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AZE-IX will serve as a neutral platform for local and international networks, content providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. By enabling Internet traffic exchange within Azerbaijan, the platform will reduce latency and enhance the performance and resilience of backbone Internet networks.

The launch of AZE-IX represents an important milestone in the implementation of NEQSOL Holding's Digital Silk Way project, a transcontinental initiative designed to establish a new digital corridor between Europe and Asia. It will further support the development of data exchange and digital connectivity between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Kirill Rubinski, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, highlighted the growing strategic importance of digital infrastructure, noting: "Digital infrastructure is becoming as fundamental to economic competitiveness as transport and energy infrastructure. Through AzerTelecom's partnership with DE-CIX, we are bringing world-class interconnection capabilities to Azerbaijan, enabling data to move faster, more securely and more efficiently. AZE-IX is fully aligned with NEQSOL Holding's strategy of investing in scalable infrastructure, developing international partnerships and strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a digital bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East."

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, said: "DE-CIX has spent more than three decades building neutral interconnection ecosystems globally that help regions close gaps in digital access and capability. By keeping data traffic local, secure, and resilient, these ecosystems lay the foundations for a thriving digital economy. Azerbaijan's position at the crossroads of the Caspian, Black Sea and Central Asian corridors makes it a natural location for a new connectivity hub. We look forward to working with AzerTelecom to bring our proven interconnection model to Baku and support the development of the country's interconnection ecosystem."

AZE-IX will be developed using DE-CIX's internationally proven interconnection model, which supports Internet Exchanges across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

For NEQSOL Holding, the initiative reflects a broader investment approach focused on modern telecommunications infrastructure, international partnerships and the development of scalable digital ecosystems across the markets in which the group operates.

The new platform will integrate Azerbaijan more closely into the global Internet Exchange ecosystem, support the continued development of the country's digital economy and create new interconnection opportunities for regional and international networks.

For DE-CIX, the establishment of AZE-IX represents another important step in the evolution of its global ecosystem of Internet and Cloud Exchanges. With the company's presence in 60+ markets spanning North and South America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as South, East, and Southeast Asia, AZE-IX now represents the company's first steps in Western and Central Asia.

Accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud and AI connectivity, and other interconnection services.

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is the region's largest international backbone operator, providing wholesale Internet transit, transmission, connectivity, and other services. AzerTelecom operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding.

About NEQSOL Holding

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