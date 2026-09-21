Fanplayr, a leader in online business optimization and personalization, today announced its rebrand to Verada, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution into an AI-powered conversion optimization platform

Derived from 'Verified Data,' the Verada name reflects the platform it has become: one built around intelligent, verified data. It also reflects the company's proprietary Verada AI technology and the significant investment the company has made in artificial intelligence over the years. AI is now deeply embedded across the platform and central to how Verada continues to develop its technology.

The rebrand brings the company's identity into alignment with the business it has built. As AI increasingly shapes how businesses engage customers and how consumers discover, compare, and choose products, Verada's new identity reflects the platform's evolution and its position at the intersection of AI, data, and digital commerce.

"The Fanplayr name has been part of our journey for many years, but it no longer tells the full story of the company we are today," said Simon Yencken, CEO of Verada. "Verada gives us a clearer way to communicate the breadth of our platform and the role intelligence plays across it. It also gives us a stronger foundation as we build the next generation of capabilities for our customers."

Today, Verada's AI capabilities span personalization, recommendations, customer intelligence, product intelligence, merchandising optimization, product discoverability, conversational commerce, AI-powered SMS and web push notifications, segmentation, AI-powered business insights, and more. Verada continues to invest in and develop its AI technology, with new capabilities and applications continually being explored and brought to the platform.

As part of this ongoing development, Verada is introducing Catalog Intelligence, powered by Verada AI. The capability helps businesses prepare their product catalogs for AI-powered discovery by analyzing existing product data, identifying gaps, and creating a structured product intelligence layer that enriches product information while preserving existing catalog data.

Catalog Intelligence provides an AI Visibility Score to benchmark how prepared a catalog is for AI-powered commerce, while enriching products with category-specific attributes, classifications, product facts, audience and use-case signals, search language, variant relationships, and structured, export-ready data.

Businesses can get an initial view of their catalog's AI readiness with Verada's AI Visibility Snapshot: https://cia.verada.ai

While the name has changed, Verada's leadership, team, customer relationships, partnerships, contracts, and core personalization and conversion optimization capabilities remain unchanged. The rebrand represents an evolution of the company's identity, not a change in its mission.

For more information, visit www.verada.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922371539/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emma Tonge

Marketing at Verada

emma.tonge@verada.ai

+44 7849 127037