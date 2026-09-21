CITY UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG: CityUHK leads Hong Kong in 10 subjects, with 22 among World's Top 50 in ShanghaiRanking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2026

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) delivered a stellar performance in the newly released ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2026. Twenty-two subjects at CityUHK were ranked among the world's Top 50, with 10 subjects claiming the top spot in Hong Kong, highlighting the University's continuous pursuit of excellence and growing academic strength.

Among more than 3,000 universities evaluated worldwide, CityUHK stood out with four subjects ranked in the global Top 10:

Library & Information Science (#3 globally)

Metallurgical Engineering (#9 globally)

Energy Science & Engineering (#9 globally)

Public Administration (#10 globally)

Across these four subjects, CityUHK's strength lies in its World Class Output, including publications in leading journals and prestigious international academic awards, with this indicator ranked among the global top 20 in all four subjects, underscoring its exceptional research excellence and global impact. In Library & Information Science and Public Administration, CityUHK demonstrates outstanding and balanced performance across all five evaluation categories. Each category ranks within the global top 50, highlighting the University's comprehensive and well rounded research strengths.

This year, CityUHK had 44 subjects ranked in total, an increase of two subjects from last year. Notably, 27 subjects were ranked in the world's Top 100 and 22 in the Top 50.

Furthermore, 10 subjects were ranked No. 1 in Hong Kong: Library & Information Science, Metallurgical Engineering, Public Administration, Automation & Control, Environmental Science & Engineering, Nanoscience & Nanotechnology, Business Administration, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Veterinary Sciences.

10 CityUHK subjects rank first in Hong Kong:

Library & Information Science

Metallurgical Engineering

Public Administration

Automation & Control

Environmental Science & Engineering

Nanoscience & Nanotechnology

Business Administration

Chemistry

Chemical Engineering

Veterinary Sciences

22 CityUHK subjects ranked in the Global Top 50:

Library & Information Science

Metallurgical Engineering

Energy Science & Engineering

Public Administration

Automation & Control

Environmental Science & Engineering

Nanoscience & Nanotechnology

Business Administration

Transportation Science & Technology

Telecommunication Engineering

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Chemistry

Materials Science & Engineering

Communication

Management

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Instruments Science & Technology

Robotic Science & Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Earlier this year, CityUHK was ranked among the world's Top 100 for the second consecutive year in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2026. Ranked 95th globally and second in Hong Kong, CityUHK is one of only two universities in Hong Kong to achieve this distinction. The impressive results in GRAS 2026 further reflect CityUHK's exceptional capabilities in advancing international research, fostering cross-disciplinary innovation and broadening its academic impact, while cementing its position as a leading institution in Hong Kong and Asia.

ShanghaiRanking's GRAS evaluates world universities across 57 subjects in the fields of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences and Social Sciences. The ranking evaluates the performance of universities based on five categories: World-Class Faculty, World-Class Output, High-Quality Research, Research Impact and International Collaboration. This year, more than 3,000 universities were evaluated, with over 2,000 institutions from 96 countries and regions appearing on the lists in various disciplines.

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