Pudu Robotics Showcases PUDU GT Series and Intelligent Grounds Care Solutions at GaLaBau 2026

NÜRNBERG, Germany, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, has concluded its participation at GaLaBau 2026, where the company presented the newly launched commercial lawn mower PUDU GT Series to the global landscaping, grounds-management and turf-care community for the first time in an offline setting.

Held Sept. 15-18 at NürnbergMesse in Nuremberg, Germany, GaLaBau marked the global offline debut of the PUDU GT Series, following its official launch on Sept. 1. The three-model lineup - PUDU GT3, GT5 and GT7 - expands Pudu Robotics' portfolio into professional outdoor grounds and turf management, with purpose-built solutions for different mowing requirements and environments.

Three Purpose-Built Solutions for Professional Grounds and Turf

The PUDU GT3 is designed for compact and fragmented properties, combining mowing, grass collection and light debris pickup on turf with sweeping and debris collection on paved areas. The PUDU GT5 is built for large commercial turf, combining a 60-inch (152 cm) cutting width with autonomous operation for demanding mowing cycles. The PUDU GT7 is designed for precision turf environments such as golf courses and professional sports fields, featuring a 62-inch (160 cm) triplex reel system and high-precision autonomous navigation.

At GaLaBau, visitors explored the three-model portfolio and experienced the GT5 in the outdoor demonstration area, where its autonomous mowing capabilities and Auto Dumping function were showcased in a professional outdoor setting.

Expanding into Professional Outdoor Robotics

The event provided Pudu Robotics with an opportunity to connect with landscaping professionals, grounds-management operators, customers and partners from across the industry. Discussions at the show highlighted the diverse requirements of professional outdoor operations and the role purpose-built robotic solutions can play across different grounds and turf environments.

The PUDU GT Series adds commercial mowing to Pudu Robotics' broader portfolio spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI, extending its robotics capabilities into a new range of professional outdoor applications.

Following its global launch and first offline appearance at GaLaBau, the PUDU GT Series will continue its international rollout. The portfolio is set to make its next exhibition appearance at ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo Australia in October, giving the Australian market an opportunity to explore Pudu's latest commercial robotic mowing solutions.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI and commercial mowing applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

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