SoftServe, Inc: SoftServe Appoints Andriy Stytsyuk as Chief Executive Officer, Effective Oct. 1, 2026

Leadership transition positions SoftServe for continued growth and accelerated leadership in AI and digital transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a global AI and technology services company, today announced Andriy Stytsyuk will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1. Harry Propper, who has served as CEO since 2023, will remain actively involved through the end of the year to support a seamless leadership transition before retiring Dec. 31, 2026.

Over his 16-year tenure with SoftServe, Stytsyuk has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategy, strengthening its operational foundation, guiding strategic investments and acquisitions, and helping position the organization for long-term growth. Following a year-long selection and deliberation process, the company's Board of Directors chose Stytsyuk to lead SoftServe through its next phase of growth for his prominent work as current Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), noting his efforts have been instrumental to defining and executing SoftServe's vision for the future.

"SoftServe has always helped clients navigate periods of technological change, and today we are at the forefront of one of the most transformative shifts our industry has ever seen," said Taras Kytsmey, SoftServe Co-Founder and Board Member. "As AI continues to reshape every sector, SoftServe is uniquely positioned to help organizations accelerate ingenuity and generate more business value. Andriy brings the strategic leadership, transformational experience, client focus, and dedication to our values needed to lead SoftServe into this exciting next chapter. The Board has great confidence in his leadership and in the opportunities ahead."

During a period marked by significant global and industry disruption, SoftServe continued to strengthen relationships with clients, expand its capabilities, and invest in future growth. The company's resilience, innovative mindset, and mission to enable talented people to change the world has allowed the organization to better capitalize on the growing demand for AI, physical AI, agentic engineering, cloud, data, and more technology solutions.

"As we enter the next era of innovation, our focus remains clear: helping clients unlock new advantages by deploying emerging technologies, such as AI, with exceptional engineering and deep technical expertise," said Andriy Stytsyuk, incoming CEO at SoftServe. "I am honored to lead SoftServe and build on the strong foundation established by our leadership team. Together, we will continue investing in our people, strengthening client and partner relationships, and delivering exceptional outcomes for enterprises around the world."

Under Stytsyuk's leadership, SoftServe will continue executing its strategy to accelerate growth, deepen its AI and digital transformation capabilities, expand strategic partnerships, and help clients navigate increasingly complex business and technology challenges.

"Leading SoftServe through this period has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Harry Propper, current CEO of SoftServe. "Our success has always been rooted in our people, our culture, and our unwavering commitment to delivering the very best solutions and services to our clients. I have tremendous confidence in Andriy and the leadership team as they guide SoftServe into a future filled with opportunity."

To learn more about SoftServe and the company's leadership team, please visit this website.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a global AI and technology services company specializing in autonomous enterprises with capabilities in AI-native applications, as well as physical and agentic AI, cloud, and data solutions. We believe technology should do more than work-it can elevate anything. We decode complexity to unlock its full potential, combining creative thinking, deep sector expertise, and precision engineering to imagine and build what's next. From strategy to execution, we turn technology into a force for growth and lasting impact.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, manufacturing, and more. Visit SoftServe's website, blog, and LinkedIn pages for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT Kayla Cash Sr. Global Public Relations Manager SoftServe, Inc. PR@softserveinc.com