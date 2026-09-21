King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSH Recognized in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) has reinforced its position as a global healthcare leader, earning prominent placement in Newsweek's prestigious World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 ranking. Across its campuses in Riyadh and Jeddah, KFSH has been recognized in 10 medical specialties, a powerful reflection of the institution's world-class clinical standards and global standing among medical professionals.

In Riyadh, KFSH achieved recognition in neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and orthopedics. Meanwhile, the Jeddah facility was recognized in obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, and oncology. The dual-city recognition in neurology and oncology highlights a consistent, uncompromising standard of excellence across all KFSH facilities.

This elite standing is underpinned by an integrated institutional model that seamlessly unites clinical care, pioneering research, education, and innovation. Multidisciplinary teams collaborate across complex specialties, supported by advanced medical technologies that enable high-precision diagnostics and expanded treatment options, while robust education programs develop the next generation of specialized medical leaders.

This milestone arrives as Saudi Arabia continues its historic healthcare transformation under Vision 2030, building a system capable of delivering specialized care at the highest international benchmarks. Patients with complex conditions can increasingly receive world-class, advanced treatment at home rather than traveling abroad-with KFSH standing firmly at the forefront of that national shift.

Newsweek and Statista compile the annual rankings based on three rigorous criteria: recommendations from healthcare professionals through an international survey (excluding their own institutions); relevant medical accreditations; and the integration of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) to continuously elevate care quality.

This latest achievement follows an outstanding year for KFSH in international evaluations. In 2026, Brand Finance ranked the institution first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers, additionally naming it the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East. Furthermore, KFSH earned inclusion across the 2026 editions of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42259d51-ae3c-49b2-83ac-836a8084c4e1