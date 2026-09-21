Allied Universal Celebrates National Security Officer Appreciation Week

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to celebrate the country's security professionals during the 2026 National Security Officer Appreciation Week, Sept. 21 - Sept. 27, for their dedication and vital role in helping keep our communities safe.

"Security professionals deserve our appreciation for the skill, professionalism and commitment they bring to their work every day," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "At Allied Universal, we value their contributions each day and I encourage everyone to take a moment this week to recognize a security professional and thank them for all they do."

Allied Universal created the observance in 2015 to spotlight security professionals, broaden understanding of their work and highlight the range of careers available in the security industry. Often working behind the scenes, these professionals provide a steady presence in the places people work, learn, travel, shop and gather.

Allied Universal encourages businesses, community organizations and individuals to thank a security professional this week and share their appreciation on social media using SecurityOfficerAppreciationWeek ThankYouSecurity.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-celebrates-national-security-officer-appreciati-1223377