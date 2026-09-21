Golden Grail Technology Corp.: KOZ Water Expands Its Northeast Presence with Technique Training Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Golden Grail Beverages (OTCID:GOGY), a beverage company committed to sustainable and purpose-driven brands, today announced that its premium aluminum-bottled water, KOZ Water, is now available at Technique Training, a premier fitness and training facility in the Northeast.

This partnership marks another step in KOZ Water's retail expansion across the region and underscores the brand's connection to wellness-minded consumers and performance-driven environments.

"KOZ Water fits perfectly with our mission to empower individuals to reach their full potential," said Josh Sofer of Technique Training. "Our members are highly focused on health and performance, and KOZ Water's purity and sustainability align seamlessly with those values."

Technique Training teaches boxing & kickboxing conditioning, their own striking technique curriculum, MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, as well as full-body strength and agility programs, creating an ideal environment for KOZ Water's mission of promoting wellness and peak performance.

"KOZ Water is more than just hydration - it's a lifestyle choice for people who care about what they put in their bodies and how their choices impact the world," said a company spokesperson for Golden Grail Beverages. "Technique Training shares that same commitment to excellence and sustainability, making them the perfect partner as KOZ Water continues to grow its footprint in the Northeast."

About KOZ Water

KOZ Water is premium purified water packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles. Designed for consumers who value purity, performance, and planet-conscious living, KOZ Water provides an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottled water.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) is an innovative beverage company focused on developing, acquiring, and accelerating beverage brands that emphasize sustainability, health, and functionality. Its portfolio includes KOZ Water, Sway Energy, Spider Energy, and other innovative beverage brands positioned for long-term growth. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

About Technique Training

Technique Training is a premier hybrid fitness facility offering boxing & kickboxing conditioning, adult and kids MMA, striking technique, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and strength and agility training under one roof all taught by world class trainers. Its mission is to help individuals reach their highest potential - physically and mentally - through expert instruction and a results-driven approach. For more information, visit https://www.techniquetrainingny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

1-561-800-3890

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

SOURCE: Golden Grail Technology Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/koz-water-expands-its-northeast-presence-with-technique-training-partner-1223668