Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG): Red Sea Global and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group Inaugurate The Red Sea Hospital

- The new hospital advances RSG's vision for an integrated healthcare ecosystem across its destinations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, today inaugurated The Red Sea Hospital in strategic partnership with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), marking a major milestone in the continued development of The Red Sea and strengthening access to advanced healthcare for employees, residents, local communities and guests.

Managed and operated by HMG, one of Saudi Arabia's top leading healthcare providers, the state-of-the-art hospital brings together advanced medical care, experienced healthcare professionals and modern technology, reinforcing RSG's and HMG's commitment to creating safe, resilient and fully integrated destinations. The partnership brings together RSG's expertise in developing integrated destinations with HMG's experience in advanced healthcare delivery, clinical operations and digitally enabled medical services.

"The opening of The Red Sea Hospital is another important step in delivering on our commitment to build complete destinations where people can visit, live and work with confidence. A world-class destination is about far more than exceptional resorts and experiences; it requires the infrastructure and services that allow people and communities to thrive. Through our partnership with HMG, we are combining destination-scale planning with advanced healthcare expertise to establish a responsive and integrated healthcare ecosystem across The Red Sea," said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The Red Sea Hospital offers emergency services, inpatient and outpatient care, specialized clinics, surgical facilities and integrated digital health services. Fully licensed by the Ministry of Health and designed to meet local and international standards, the hospital combines advanced technology with patient-centered care to provide a seamless and responsive healthcare experience.

Mr. Faisal Al Nassar, President & CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, said: "Our partnership with Red Sea Global reflects a shared ambition to establish a healthcare model that meets the needs of a world-class destination. The Red Sea Hospital combines HMG's clinical expertise, experienced medical teams, advanced technology and patient-centred approach with RSG's vision for a fully integrated destination."

The opening represents the next major step in the expansion of Red Sea Health, RSG's healthcare brand established to deliver world-class, integrated medical services across its destinations. Managed by HMG, The Red Sea Hospital will serve as a central clinical component of this wider healthcare ecosystem, drawing on HMG's medical and operational expertise. The healthcare network is set to include six pharmacies and a dedicated medical emergency services system capable of rapid response and hospital transfers.

The partnership supports the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening healthcare access, supporting quality of life and enabling the continued growth of the Kingdom's tourism sector.

Since welcoming its first guests in 2023, The Red Sea has continued to expand its selection of resorts, infrastructure and essential services. Today the destination has 11 hotels open, with six additional resorts scheduled to open on Shura Island in the coming months. Access to high-quality healthcare is an important component of destination readiness and supports a safe, seamless and integrated experience for visitors, residents and employees.

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