The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) said it has terminated its expiry review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar modules and laminates from China and rescinded the underlying order. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it will no longer continue collecting the duties on the affected goods. The order rescinded by the tribunal was issued March 25, 2021, in expiry review RR-2020-001 and covered Chinese-origin crystalline-silicon modules and laminates as well as thin-film PV products made from amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride or copper indium gallium selenide. ...

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