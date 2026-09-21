2025 FedEx Cares Report: Equality, Opportunity, & Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Every person deserves the chance to access opportunities that lead to success in work and in life. At FedEx, we support nonprofits in the areas of Learning, Leadership, and Economic Opportunity that help students and career seekers build the skills, credentials, and connections to launch upwardly mobile careers.

We prioritize programs that adapt to the rapidly changing marketplace and that build talent pipelines based on real-time industry and hiring needs. Our work combines digital transformation and scale, like our investment in the Dress for Success global online career platform, with capacity building, like in our investments in HBCUs, with high-touch, personalized support like in our resume workshops with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Learning

Shaping a competitive talent pipeline begins with building skills and knowledge. FedEx helps young people and job seekers to access higher education and specialized training programs that provide the credentials and knowhow that lead to great careers.

Opening doors to higher education

A college degree remains one of the most powerful drivers of financial stability and upward mobility - but for many young people the path to getting there isn't always clear. FedEx supports scholarship funds that help students from all backgrounds not only afford college but navigate the process of getting there. These investments help ensure that talent and determination, not circumstance, define a student's future - and that more young people graduate with the credentials they need to launch meaningful careers.

Up-skilling in the digital delta

As technology reshapes every industry, FedEx knows that the strength of tomorrow's workforce starts with the investments we make today. We work with organizations like Code Crew to bring computer science to young people across Memphis, and Tech 901 to train job seekers in the specific skills in-demand by Memphis-area employers. Watch the full video.

Leadership

Great careers are built on the ability to lead a team, communicate with confidence, and set and pursue personal goals. FedEx helps give young people early exposure to leadership - through mentorship, direct engagement with our executives, and hands-on experiences.

Career readiness with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Through our partnership with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, FedEx pairs scholarships with hands-on career preparation for the children of military families - from leadership guidance by FedEx SVP Neil Gibson to resume and interview workshops led by our Talent Acquisition team. Learn more.

Leadership outside the classroom

We support college and career readiness for students via National Urban League's Project Ready and Youth Leadership Summit, as well as the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute and their National Conference. Both organizations give students career exposure, hands-on leadership experiences, connections to peers and mentors, and inspiration to reach their full potential.

These young people represent the future. We're not just awarding scholarships; we're cultivating leaders who will drive change in their communities and beyond. Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League

HBCU pathways

Through a $2M, four-year commitment to the business schools of Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College, we fund scholarships, mentorship, internship placement, and help build faculty expertise in emerging fields. Learn more.

Economic opportunity

Creating pathways to economic opportunity means ensuring people have the confidence, resources, and connections to enter the workforce for the first time, advance in a career, or step into a leadership role. FedEx supports organizations around the world that meet people where they are and help them get where they want to go.

Women who inspire

FedEx supports Dress for Success to help people achieve economic mobility through professional development, workplace attire, and career support. In 2026, FedEx EVP and General Counsel Gina Adams was honored as part of the Women Who Inspire campaign-a global initiative celebrating leaders committed to lifting others up. Learn more.

Launching logistics careers

Across Latin America, the logistics sector is growing fast but a shortage of skilled talent is holding it back. FedEx and the International Youth Foundation (IYF) created Jóvenes con Entrega to close that gap - embedding logistics training directly into public education systems to ensure what young people learn is aligned with what employers actually need. This program shows what's possible when industry and education come together around a shared goal. Learn more.

Our collaboration with IYF has not only helped bridge the skills gap but also provided invaluable opportunities for youth to enter high-potential careers. It's inspiring to see how our employees' engagement and expertise are shaping a more inclusive, future-ready workforce. Carolina Chong, Managing Director, Human Resources, FedEx Mexico

Empowering veterans and military families to build and grow

The Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program provides one-time grants to help veteran- and military spouse owned small businesses sustain and grow their impact in local communities. Supported by the FedEx Founder's Fund and USAA Small Business Insurance, five veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses each received a $10,000 grant in 2025. Learn more.

Learn more in the 2025 FedEx Cares Report

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2025-fedex-cares-report-equality-opportunity-and-diversity-1224613