LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Promotes Michael Amorelli to VP Engineering, Imaging Systems

Veteran infrared systems executive to lead imaging systems product development as LightPath expands its imaging product offerings

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced the promotion of Michael Amorelli to VP Engineering, Imaging Systems, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Amorelli previously served as engineering manager of the Company's G5 Infrared operations in Hudson, New Hampshire, which LightPath acquired in February 2025. In his expanded role, he will be responsible for all infrared camera and imaging systems product development, including R&D, engineering and program execution across the Company's New Hampshire, Orlando and Texas sites.

Since joining LightPath through the G5 Infrared acquisition, Mr. Amorelli has led G5's engineering operation through a period of rapid expansion, including the ramp of cooled infrared camera production against a series of the largest orders in the Company's history. He has also spearheaded the redesign and implementation of BlackDiamond glass as a replacement for germanium across the Company's product portfolio.

In his new role, Mr. Amorelli will draw on his years of experience at G5 Infrared and General Dynamics to grow LightPath's portfolio of imaging systems, expanding the use of BlackDiamond materials and the Company's imaging technologies into new camera systems for drone, security and defense applications that complement G5's existing product lines.

Management Commentary

"The hard problems in infrared imaging have moved out of the detector and into the optics, the materials and the integration around them," said Mr. Amorelli. "Putting G5's camera engineering together with LightPath's optics and BlackDiamond materials under one organization means we can design a system from the glass out instead of assembling it from whatever is available on the market. That is exactly what customers working around germanium constraints are asking us for, and my focus is on getting our three engineering sites building that way as one unified team."

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide-based glass materials, sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire and Latvia. To learn more, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the expected contributions of Mr. Amorelli in his new role; (ii) the Company's continued transition to a vertically integrated camera and imaging solutions provider; (iii) the expected expansion of the Company's imaging systems portfolio and the adoption of BlackDiamond materials in new camera systems; and (iv) expectations regarding future growth, revenue and gross margins. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions and conflicts; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 259-4987

LPTH@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lightpath-technologies-promotes-michael-amorelli-to-vp-engineerin-1223511