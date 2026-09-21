Medicus Pharma Ltd: Medicus Pharma Announces Exclusive Development Focus for SkinJect in Gorlin Syndrome Following Commercial, Clinical and Regulatory Assessment

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company"), a precision guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced that it will focus future internally sponsored clinical development of SkinJect® exclusively on Gorlin syndrome patients with multiple basal cell carcinoma lesions and conclude further development in sporadic/nodular basal cell carcinoma ("nBCC").

The decision represents a further implementation of the Company's capital-efficient portfolio strategy announced on September 8, 2026, under which Medicus is concentrating capital and organizational resources on programs where focused clinical development may offer the most compelling risk-adjusted opportunity. In that strategic update, the Company identified Gorlin syndrome, an autosomal dominant rare disease, presenting with multiple basal cell carcinoma lesions, as the strongest development opportunity for SkinJect®.

The Company has now completed a comprehensive assessment incorporating findings from an independent third-party commercial assessment commissioned by the Company, clinical input from Babar K. Rao, MD, FAAD, Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College and Principal Investigator of the SkinJect® Phase 2 program (SKNJCT-003), findings from the final Phase 2 SkinJect® Clinical Study Report (CSR) and feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development ("OOPD") regarding the Company's requests for Orphan Drug Designation ("ODD") and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation ("RPDD").

Taken together, these inputs support Medicus's decision to concentrate SkinJect® clinical development and capital allocation exclusively on Gorlin syndrome opportunity.

Management Commentary

"Our September 8 strategic update established a clear principle for Medicus: we intend to concentrate capital where focused clinical development can create the greatest risk-adjusted value. Today's decision applies that discipline directly to SkinJect®," stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO of Medicus. "Patients with Gorlin syndrome may face a lifetime of recurrent basal cell carcinomas and repeated procedures. We believe the FDA-authorized, NDA-enabling, Registrational SKNJCT-005 study provides us with a focused path to evaluate whether SkinJect® can offer a meaningful lesion-directed treatment option for these patients, while we continue working with the FDA to address the issues identified in our ODD and RPDD designation requests."

FDA Feedback and Rare-Disease Strategy

In its feedback on the Company's ODD and RPDD designation requests, the OOPD stated that it considers BCC occurring in Gorlin syndrome to be the same disease as sporadic BCC and noted that the overall prevalence of BCC exceeds the statutory prevalence threshold applicable to the designation requests. The OOPD further identified SkinJect®'s prior clinical development in BCC outside of Gorlin syndrome as relevant to its assessment of whether the program could satisfy applicable orphan-subset requirements.

The FDA has not closed either regulatory pathway. The OOPD held further review of both requests in abeyance pending receipt of additional information from the Company and provided the Company an opportunity to respond.

Medicus believes that focusing future SkinJect® clinical development exclusively on Gorlin syndrome is responsive to the issues identified by the OOPD regarding the Company's prior development of D-MNA in BCC outside of Gorlin syndrome and provides a more coherent basis for the Company's continued pursuit of ODD and RPDD designation. The Company intends to continue to engage with the FDA and submit additional information to the OOPD.

The OOPD also advised the Company that, irrespective of the status of the RPDD designation request, if Medicus believes SkinJect ultimately satisfies the statutory requirements for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher ("PRV"), a voucher request may be included in the original marketing application together with the relevant FDA correspondence and supporting information.

If ODD is ultimately granted and applicable requirements are satisfied, potential benefits may include certain clinical-development tax incentives, exemption from certain FDA application user fees and up to seven years of U.S. orphan-drug exclusivity following approval. If SkinJect ultimately receives a qualifying approval and satisfies all statutory requirements under the RPDD program, the sponsor could potentially receive a transferable PRV.

There can be no assurance that the FDA will ultimately grant either of these designations.

FDA-Authorized, NDA-Enabling, SkinJect® Gorlin Development Program

As previously disclosed on July 27, 2026, the FDA issued a "Study May Proceed" letter to the Company authorizing the initiation of its SKNJCT-005, NDA-enabling Phase 2b study of SkinJect in patients with Gorlin syndrome, an autosomal dominant rare disease, presenting with multiple BCC lesions.

The Gorlin program builds upon the Company's completed SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 study, which identified the 200-µg doxorubicin-loaded dissolvable microneedle array ("D-MNA") patch as the proposed pivotal development dose.

Gorlin syndrome is characterized by the development of multiple and recurrent BCCs, which can result in substantial lifetime treatment burden from repeated surgery and other lesion-directed interventions. The Company believes SkinJect®'s localized microneedle-array delivery approach has the potential, if approved, to provide a localized lesion-directed treatment option for this population. Approximately 11,000 patients in the United States with Gorlin syndrome are estimated to have active BCC, representing approximately 50,000 Gorlin-associated BCC procedures annually.

The Gorlin-focused strategy may also potentially support a differentiated reimbursement profile. A Company-commissioned 2026 independent commercial assessment incorporating interviews with physicians and payers modeled rare-disease-anchored net pricing of approximately $25,800 per treatment, an implied U.S. total addressable market of approximately $1.1 billion, and potential peak U.S. revenue of approximately $383 million. These estimates are non-risk-adjusted and dependent upon successful clinical development, regulatory approval, reimbursement and commercial adoption.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company's current therapeutic assets are:

CD228V ADC, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate molecule utilizing Pfizer's established vedotin linker-payload platform, directed against melanotransferrin (CD228), a cell-surface protein expressed across multiple solid tumor types, such as melanoma, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and esophageal cancer.

SkinJect , an investigational novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in Gorlin Syndrome patients, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, an investigational next-generation GnRH antagonist, is being developed as a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients, patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate and symptomatic endometriosis.

Medicus' strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase their attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" are defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development of SkinJect® and the potential benefits thereof for those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome, the Company's interpretation and characterization of the final SKNJCT-003 CSR data, the selection of the 200-mcg dose as the proposed pivotal dose, the Company's strategy to prioritize continued clinical development of SkinJect® in Gorlin syndrome, the initiation, conduct and results of SKNJCT-005, the Company's decision to develop SkinJect® exclusively on Gorlin syndrome patients with multiple basal cell carcinoma lesions and conclude further development in sporadic/nodular basal cell carcinoma, whether the FDA will grant Orphan Drug Designation or Rare Pediatric Disease designation for SkinJect® in Gorlin Syndrome and the benefits of any such designation, if granted, whether the Company will request, and ultimately qualify for, a Rare Pediatric Disease priority review voucher, the potential pricing of, and reimbursement for, SkinJect®, if approved, the estimated number of U.S. Gorlin syndrome patients with active basal cell carcinoma, the estimated annual volume of Gorlin-associated basal cell carcinoma procedures and the estimates of net price per treatment, total addressable market and potential peak U.S. revenue described in this news release, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer, women's health indications like endometriosis, the Company's co-development with Pfizer with respect to CD228V and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's plans and expectations relating to the development, manufacture and commercialization of CD228V across human therapeutic indications, including the Company's intention to focus initial development on melanoma with potential subsequent development in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and esophageal cancer, the timing, design, conduct and results of any future clinical study of CD228V, and the potential market opportunities related to CD228V, SkinJect® and Teverelix® and the Company's other therapeutic assets. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", "on track", "aim", "might", "will", "will likely result", "could," "designed," "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", "potential" or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.