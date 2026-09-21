HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc Completes Off-Site Modular Build of First Commercial Waste-to-Methanol Plant Bound for Porto

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), an emerging clean-energy infrastructure company today announced the completion of modular off-site fabrication and assembly for its first commercial waste to methanol module. Shown below.





The modular plant is now preparing for factory testing and then transport to Portugal, establishing HyOrc's commercial footprint in Europe.

Engineered to process approximately three tonnes-per-day of RDF-non-recyclable municipal and industrial waste-the system is designed to yield up-to one tonne-per-day of chemical-grade green methanol. By transforming domestic waste liabilities into high-value liquid fuels on European soil, HyOrc provides an industrial bridge between waste and maritime decarbonization.

Modular Skid Architecture. Our units are designed to be fully constructed and tested off-site as integrated, skid-mounted assemblies. This pre-commissioning modular approach materially reduces on-site civil works, streamlines portside integration, and minimizes installation timelines. The underlying conversion pathway-spanning gasification, syngas cleaning, conditioning, and methanol synthesis-builds upon testing witnessed and independently verified with zero non-conformities by Bureau Veritas.

Porto First. Europe's Maritime Ports Next. The Porto deployment represents the baseline commercial blueprint for HyOrc's modular replication strategy. Additional high-priority ports across Europe for potential locations to deploy its modular waste-to-fuel infrastructure include Algeciras, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Le Havre, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Bremen, Immingham, Gdansk, Gothenburg, and Varna.





"Europe currently pays billions to manage waste while remaining reliant on imported energy commodities," said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc Corporation. "We close that loop."

Capital Backing and European Scale HyOrc's Portuguese joint venture recently secured approval for a €6.7 million non-dilutive grant under the European Union STEP-Programme to support its Phase-2 expansion to 35-TPD of RDF input (~8-TPD methanol output). Additionally, HyOrc and its Bulgarian partner have applied for a €50 million EU Innovation Fund grant.





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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