Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Announces IQ Meter Collar Approval by 80 Utilities in the U.S. and Canada

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that the Enphase IQ Meter Collar is now approved for behind-the-meter installation by 80 utilities that collectively serve more than 38 million customers across the United States and Canada.

The IQ Meter Collar is now approved by all three major investor-owned electric utilities in California and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), expanding access to whole-home backup across the state. Hawaiian Electric has also approved initial pilot installations, with full approval expected in the coming months. Additional utility approvals are expected soon. See the full list on the Enphase website.

The IQ Meter Collar is a compact microgrid interconnection device that mounts behind the utility meter or on a standalone meter socket. It enables whole-home backup without moving circuits to a dedicated backup sub-panel or installing additional consumption current transformers, while providing safe grid isolation. As a key component of the 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, alongside the IQ Battery 10C and the IQ Combiner 6C, it helps reduce equipment, wiring complexity, and installation time. With integrated metering and streamlined commissioning, the system helps installers complete more installations in a single day and is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.

"Utility approval of the Enphase meter collar opens the door for us to deploy whole-home backup at much greater scale," said Dan Moncayo, owner of HPM Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in Southern California. "The IQ Meter Collar significantly simplifies installation, reduces equipment on the wall, and helps us deliver a cleaner, faster experience for homeowners while meeting utility requirements."

"With SMUD approving the IQ Meter Collar, we now have a streamlined way to offer whole-home backup that aligns with local utility standards," said Ed Murray, president of Aztec Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in Northern California. "It allows us to complete installations more efficiently and expand access to reliable home energy systems for more customers."

"Hawaii has one of the highest electricity rates in the country and a real need for resilient, whole-home backup," said Cruz Romero, owner of Hi Power Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in Hawaii. "The IQ Meter Collar gives us a faster, cleaner way to deliver that to homeowners across the islands, with less equipment on the wall and fewer steps in the install."

"With utility approval of the IQ Meter Collar now in place, we're able to accelerate battery deployments across our service territory in ways we couldn't before," said Kent Harle, CEO of Stellar Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in San Diego. "In markets like San Diego, where programs like the San Diego Community Power Solar Battery Savings program are creating real financial incentives for homeowners, having a faster, simpler installation solution means we can help more customers take advantage of those opportunities before they're gone."

"Getting utility approval for the IQ Meter Collar has opened up a whole new level of service for our customers," said Jeff Long, president and CEO of Infinium Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in the PG&E service territory. "We can now offer whole-home backup with a simpler installation process, which means faster deployments and a better experience for homeowners."

"Utility approvals are critical to scaling whole-home backup," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "With the IQ Meter Collar now approved by 80 utilities, we are removing a key barrier to battery adoption, enabling installers to bring our 4th-generation Enphase Energy System to more homeowners, faster and more efficiently."

For more information about the IQ Meter Collar and the 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, functionality, and reliability; the expected benefits of the IQ Meter Collar; the timing of utility approvals; the timing and availability of Enphase Energy products; the expected approval of the IQ Meter Collar by additional utilities; and anticipated installer and homeowner benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for home energy systems, battery storage systems, and related products; competitive developments; utility approval processes and requirements; changes in utility programs, incentive programs, regulatory requirements, or compliance standards; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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