MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power's Lawson 5 Well Targets Scale Potential of Current Natural Hydrogen Discovery Area and Broader Genesis Trend Extending >475 km to North Dakota

Ahead of an extensive completions program at the Lawson Complex, aimed at confirming the world's first large-scale commercial discovery of an emerging new primary energy source, the 30-km step-out at Lawson 5 sets the stage for a robust new phase of exploration targeting the basin-scale potential of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

New Video: The Next Chapter

https://youtu.be/LUIHqS35rMg

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration and operations update as crews prepare to mobilize for ramped-up drilling aimed at adding even greater scale to both the Lawson Complex Natural Hydrogen Discovery and the geological potential of the entire 475-km-long (~300-mile) Genesis Trend that stretches from south-central Saskatchewan to the North Dakota border.

Highlights

Savanna Drill Rig #629 and crew are preparing to mobilize for the largest step-out yet (Lawson 5) as part of the Lawson Discovery, targeting an area approximately 27 to 31 km northeast of the current discovery represented by the first four wells - Lawson 1 to Lawson 4. Savanna Rig #629 is a top drive tele-scopic double;

Lawson 5 has two key objectives, each testing the scale potential of the broader Genesis Trend - west to east across a 30-km mobile belt, and north-to-south along the "Salt Wall" flanking the Prairie Evaporite that extends 475 km (~300 miles) down the Genesis Trend to the North Dakota border;

Lawson 4 has been successfully cased and cemented after drilling encountered the highest Natural Hydrogen readings to date at Lawson, a thick basal Cambrian reservoir with high permeability and porosity, exotic terrane source rocks, and a sub-vertical crustal fault (conduit) with an unknown depth extent in the Precambrian basement complex.



Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: "Lawson 5 will give us the information we need with respect to an additional important trap and seal mechanism on the Genesis Trend, beyond the ones we have already identified, and other data, to launch an aggressive exploration program along the broader Salt Wall Corridor continuing north-south for at least 475 km. In addition, Lawson 5 will test the west-to-east up-dip potential, across a mobile belt, of the current discovery. What this is quickly building up to, given our confidence in the science, is an even more robust program of exploratory drilling at Genesis and elsewhere, concurrent with an extensive completions program covering the Lawson discovery wells slated to begin soon. All of this will provide a massive input of new data into MAXX LEMI, our AI-assisted proprietary platform that Kyndryl is developing a commercialization strategy for (refer to Sept. 18, 2026 news release)."

Bracken Well Update

While Lawson 5 represents the biggest step-out to date associated with the current discovery area, the Bracken well along the Saskatchewan-Montana border completed earlier this year stepped out 325 km from the Lawson Complex to the Grasslands Projects in the southwest and underscored the basin-scale potential of Natural Hydrogen deposits in Saskatchewan (refer to June 30, 2026 news release).

Independent petrophysical evaluation by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"), one of the world's leading energy consultants, identified multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones at Bracken. The well was successfully cased and cemented, and a near-term completions program is planned at Bracken to coincide with Lawson completions.

Figure 1 - The Genesis Trend





Why This Matters to Investors

Lawson 5 marks a pivotal shift in the MAX Power story. The first four Lawson wells have progressively defined Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system. Now MAX Power is stepping out approximately 30 km northeast to begin testing something potentially much larger, including whether the geological architecture being identified at Lawson extends to the Salt Wall and across the broader 475 km Genesis Trend. With Bracken also showing multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones approximately 325 km southwest, on a different trend, the opportunity is increasingly moving beyond the boundaries of a single discovery area.

The bigger thesis is basin scale. Completions testing at Lawson and Bracken will begin addressing flow, composition and deliverability, while Lawson 5 also takes the first major step toward testing scale across a vastly larger geological corridor potentially extending across the entire Salt Wall flanking the full eastern border of Genesis. Every new well also expands the proprietary geological, geophysical and reservoir dataset feeding MAXX LEMI, creating a growing intelligence layer alongside MAX Power's exploration assets.

Lawson established the first subsurface discovery of Natural Hydrogen in Canada. The next phase is about proving deliverability and testing just how big this basin scale Natural Hydrogen opportunity could become.

Figure 2: Drilling at Lawson 3 Well, Genesis Trend (Aug. 2026)





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Recent Videos

Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

What if the Answer to Natural Hydrogen Was Beneath Our Feet All Along?

https://youtu.be/srV-RCmzzPk

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its "Salt Barrier" Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson - Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson - Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2.5 million acres (~1 million hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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