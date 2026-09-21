Syntec Optics (NASDAQ: OPTX) Secures Landmark Order for U.S. Space Force and Reconnaissance

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of deep tech for the defense, space, and AI data centers, today announced the most critical order in its 25-year history: a monumental order to enable vital U.S. Space Force infrastructure and advanced reconnaissance operations.

"This is the most significant milestone in our over the quarter-century history," said Dean Rudy, CFO. "Working alongside the nation's greatest minds, we are proud to scale our technology to protect our skies and secure the country's future."

Strategic Alignment with National Defense Priorities

This milestone arrives at a pivotal inflection point for national defense, directly aligning with a sweeping prioritization of space as a primary security frontier. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink spoke at the Air & Space Forces Association's annual conference in Maryland, providing the first-ever public confirmation: "The threat is changing actually faster than thought possible."

Syntec's advanced technology positions the company at the forefront of this vital, rapidly evolving operational landscape.

Meink's landmark doctrine shift followed an executive order issued by the U.S. President to establish a commission to further advance space as a core defense arm. Further underscoring the urgency of these developments, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stressed the vital nature of these defense commitments in a recent interview, stating, "I'd be extremely concerned if we didn't have the United States Space Force looking out for us."

Advanced Optics for Next-Gen Satellite Constellations

To meet this imperative national security need, Syntec will contribute by building optics for government satellite constellations that are intended to protect the country. The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is beginning to build out the constellation, and the U.S. Space Force can use the information sent down to help keep our military safe. NRO states that having hundreds of satellites as part of this constellation shall provide greater reconnaissance revisit rates, increased coverage, and eliminate single points of failure when satellites are attacked by the enemy. The farthest reaches of the planet are within our grasp-to see it, hear it, and sense it.

Syntec's optics can survive the hot and freezing temperatures of space, and they can very accurately track things on Earth in real time without missing a beat.

Matt Carey, vice president at Syntec and ex-Marine, said, "Because we already know how to make thousands of optics for amazing communication satellites, we are ready to help with reconnaissance. Our military-the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard-all need sharp, clear views of Earth to do their jobs." He added, "We have talked about convergence of space and defense futures all year; our team is excited to help out."

Syntec will contribute to gathering critical information that can be beamed safely and very fast straight from space down to military bases on Earth, without needing ground stations that could break down.

Growing Backlog

Dean Rudy, the company's CFO, added, "The NRO is funding a giant network of low-flying satellites, and the Space Force is going to keep growing that network through the rest of the 2020s. With the dawn of the space age 60 years ago in America, we are now at a tipping point of the limitless potential of space to make our nation even safer and stronger. We are beginning to build a pro forma for space product lines in excess of $100 million in backlog."

Syntec has already built thousands of special laser connections so satellites can talk to each other in space, and is fully ready to help defend the United States.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation's largest bespoke manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced connected-battlefield defense platforms, AI data centers, and life sciences. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output-representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023-Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)