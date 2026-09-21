Yacht Club de Monaco: Tuiga sets sail for Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

26 September - 4 October

MONACO, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh from her campaign on the United States East Coast, including taking part in the 250th anniversary of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence celebrations, Yacht Club de Monaco's flagship Tuiga (1909) returns to the Mediterranean race circuit. The centenarian 15M IR yacht will be competing in the 28th Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez (28 September to 4 October), organised by the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, where 253 boats are expected, including 80 classic sailing yachts.

On the initiative of YCM Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi, the Monegasque crew brings together sailors from diverse competitive sailing backgrounds, all sharing a commitment to the highest standards of performance.

Complementary skill-sets on Tuiga

From Eric Tabarly to Paul Cayard and Dennis Connor, Tuiga has been helmed by some of the biggest names in international sailing, a long tradition perpetuated by this crew for the 2026 Voiles.

Skipper and tactician, Pierre will share the helm with two-time America's Cup winner Jimmy Spithill and Boris Herrmann, skipper of Malizia 4, both members of YCM, as is Baron Schroder who is returning to the crew.

Joining them as part of the crew are Dutch sailor Rosalin Kuiper, member of Team Malizia in The Ocean Race, British sailor Tom Dawson (from the Extreme Sailing Series) with whom Pierre Casiraghi won the Admiral's Cup in 2025, as well as Italian Moth and foiling specialist Lorenzo De Felice.

Arnaud Jerald, holder in 2025 for the constant weight with bi-fins freediving world record, after a dive to 126 metres, will be sailing on Tuiga for the first time. Also on board is 19-year-old YCM coached sailor Louise Debeaumont, who competes in ILCA 6, and is taking part in her first regatta on the gaff cutter.

This is a crew put together by Pierre Casiraghi to unite different sporting worlds and share the pleasures of traditional sailing with a new generation.

Reflexes honed on IMOCAs, dinghies or F50s do not directly translate to a 1909 Fife design, but it is precisely this diversity of experience that Pierre Casiraghi sought when assembling his crew. "The backgrounds are diverse yet complementary, involving different ways of reading the wind, trimming the boat and anticipating manoeuvres," explains YCM's Vice-President. "On Tuiga, all of that needs to be harnessed for a heavy powerful boat with a lot of inertia. For every manoeuvre, preparation and timing between the helm, rig management and crew movement is critical. It is this collective effort that interests me and which I believe can lead us to victory".

An agenda embracing heritage and competition

The classic yachts begin racing on Tuesday 29 September with the Rolex Trophy, partner of Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez and YCM. A day will be dedicated to the Centenary Trophy for boats over a hundred years old on Thursday 1st October.

Tuiga will be returning to waters she knows well and to a fleet where century-old vessels are highly respected and valued. More than 20 of these historic sailing boats are expected this year.

This edition also coincides with 100 years of the International Committee for the Mediterranean (CIM), whose international rating system for classic boats, developed at YCM's instigation, provides the framework for classic regattas. This is a form of living maritime heritage that the Yacht Club de Monaco has been celebrating every two years since 1994 with Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe (18th edition: 8-11 September 2027).

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ad7001-0194-492c-b835-ebcf12bec066