New York Stock Exchange: U.S. Sec. of State Marco Rubio at NYSE with UNGA in Focus: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 21st

O fficials and guests of the United States Department of State will be at the NYSE as the High-level week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly commences. In a statement, the U.S. Department of States says it will pursue one clear goal: delivering prosperity through peace, by bringing the UN 'back to basics.' The UN event convenes world leaders to New York each year. This year's UNGA theme is 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.'

Forus CEO Sahir Jaggi will join NYSE Live to discuss the AI healthcare startup's latest funding round. The company announced $150 million in Series C funding earlier this month. Forus' latest funding round boosts its valuation to $3 billion. Forus is on a mission to connect doctors, pharmacies, payers, and the biopharma industry to bring new science to the patients who need it.

Investors begin the week tracking the latest geopolitical and economic developments. ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $101 a barrel as the U.S. and Iran exchanged threats to continue attacks in the Middle East. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield remains close to 5% after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week.



Opening Bell

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and officials of the United States Department of State recognize the 81st Session of the United States General Assembly

Closing Bell

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) and the Water Resilience Coalition celebrate Climate Week NYC

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