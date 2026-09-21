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PR Newswire
21.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: U.S. Sec. of State Marco Rubio at NYSE with UNGA in Focus: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 21st

  • Officials and guests of the United States Department of State will be at the NYSE as the High-level week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly commences.
    • In a statement, the U.S. Department of States says it will pursue one clear goal: delivering prosperity through peace, by bringing the UN 'back to basics.'
    • The UN event convenes world leaders to New York each year.
    • This year's UNGA theme is 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.'
  • Forus CEO Sahir Jaggi will join NYSE Live to discuss the AI healthcare startup's latest funding round.
    • The company announced $150 million in Series C funding earlier this month.
    • Forus' latest funding round boosts its valuation to $3 billion.
    • Forus is on a mission to connect doctors, pharmacies, payers, and the biopharma industry to bring new science to the patients who need it.
  • Investors begin the week tracking the latest geopolitical and economic developments.
    • ICE Brent Crude is trading at about $101 a barrel as the U.S. and Iran exchanged threats to continue attacks in the Middle East.
    • The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield remains close to 5% after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week.

Opening Bell
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and officials of the United States Department of State recognize the 81st Session of the United States General Assembly

Closing Bell
Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) and the Water Resilience Coalition celebrate Climate Week NYC

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-sec-of-state-marco-rubio-at-nyse-with-unga-in-focus-nyse-content-update-302884726.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.