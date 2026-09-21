NXUS Environmental Underwriters Launches as Next-Generation MGA Built Exclusively for Environmental Risk

New MGA pairs best-in-class environmental underwriting expertise with a technology platform designed to scale Contractors Pollution Liability (CPL) from day one

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / NXUS Environmental Underwriters today announced its launch as a Managing General Agency (MGA) with a digitally-native platform enabling insurance agencies to sell environmental insurance products like Contractors Pollution Liability (CPL) program at scale to customers in the construction industry. NXUS, operated by The Del Rio Group, was founded to give CPL the dedicated, specialist underwriting platform retail agencies have been asking for.

Where most of the market still treats CPL as an afterthought bolted onto broader casualty programs, NXUS was built around CPL from the start. NXUS is the first technology-focused MGA designed to bring ease, scale, and efficiency to environmental insurance coverage - a distinction that shapes not just how NXUS underwrites but also how it was architected from the ground up.

"Most of the insurance industry is retrofitting technology onto decades-old processes," said Tim Clegg, President of NXUS. "We built NXUS Environmental Underwriters with technology and scalability as first-order design principles, not as something we added later. Innovation and scale-friendly technology are the foundation of how we serve our retail agency customers."

That foundation is already in the market. NXUS CPL, the company's flagship CPL program, was built to integrate with retail insurance agencies through bespoke, customized offerings, including customer-branded portals, quotes, and resources that agency producers can use to add CPL to their books and provide better-value CPL services to current insureds. The program is designed to plug easily into agency systems with the speed and flexibility that today's contractors and the producers who serve them expect.

The policy form behind NXUS CPL is itself an area of active innovation for the company, reflecting the same ground-up approach NXUS has taken to its technology. The NXUS CPL policy form is written in plain language and comes with two built-in guarantees: the Favorable Wording Guarantee, which honors a contractor's previous CPL policy if it has more favorable wording in a claims scenario, and the Contract Compliance Guarantee, which guarantees that if a contract requires wording that NXUS CPL doesn't include, NXUS amends the form to match it at no added cost.

NXUS has partnered with Environmental Risk Professionals (ERP) to provide additional value-added services beyond just CPL coverage, including access to environmental experts, pollution prevention practices, and certification through ERP's Certified Environmentally Responsible Contractor (CERC) Certification. CERC is a credential contractors attach to bids and RFPs to convey compliance and environmental risk management competence to GCs and project owners.

"We designed NXUS CPL as a one-of-a-kind product, offering CPL coverage unmatched on the market, in the simplest policy form, with value-adds that empower insureds," stated Brady Waldron, Head of Product for NXUS. "This program scales with your business and will scale quickly. Our mission is to provide a best-in-class CPL product to the agencies that have been waiting for personalized resources to sell CPL."

Learn more at www.nxusenv.com .

About NXUS Environmental Underwriters

NXUS Environmental Underwriters is a Managing General Agency based in Gilbert, Arizona, and operated by The Del Rio Group. NXUS is exclusively focused on environmental risk, offering Contractors Pollution Liability and related coverage through a technology-native platform built for integration and scale. For more information, visit www.nxusenv.com

Media Contact

Erika Ferrin

Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy

eferrin@nxusenv.com

480-407-6664

SOURCE: NXUS Environmental Underwriters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nxus-environmental-underwriters-launches-as-next-generation-mga-1220557