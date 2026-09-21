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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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UCPM: Del Rio Group Launches Portfolio Built on Three Decades of Environmental Insurance Expertise

Founder-led portfolio formalizes a structure more than 30 years in the making, beginning with environmental insurance leader UCPM

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Del Rio Group (DRG), a privately held, independent portfolio of specialty insurance and financial services companies, today introduced itself as the parent holding company behind UCPM, NXUS Environmental Underwriters, Lender Environmental Diligence, and Environmental Risk Professionals (ERP). All four companies were built to deliver an innovative suite of environmental insurance products to retail agencies and their customers.

This reorganization formally lays the foundation for DRG to develop innovative solutions, technologies, and products to drive growth for retail agencies in the environmental insurance space. DRG traces its origins to the founding of UCPM over 30 years ago, which grew from a small, four-person specialist environmental insurance practice into one of the country's most established wholesale brokerages in the pollution and environmental risk market, serving 1,500+ partner agencies nationwide with over 130 staff.

"We've spent 30 years building companies the same way, combining forward-thinking technology with people who know their corner of the market better than anyone else does," said Tim Clegg, Chief Executive Officer of Del Rio Group. "Del Rio Group now provides retail agencies and their construction clients with leading, innovative environmental risk programs. Our assistance enables them to stay competitive, expand their businesses, foster daily innovation, and integrate technology and expertise as essential elements to their growth."

A portfolio, not a conglomerate

Del Rio Group is structured deliberately as a suite of specialist companies, each retaining its own brand, leadership, and market focus:

  • UCPM - A 30+ year specialty environmental brokerage that adds exceptional value to retail agencies through innovative, built-for-scale custom programs for small business while utilizing experienced brokers to navigate complex risks where value and expertise are needed.
  • NXUS Environmental Underwriters - A next-generation MGA built exclusively for environmental risk, pairing best-in-class environmental underwriting expertise with a technology platform designed to scale Contractors Pollution Liability (CPL).
  • Lender Environmental Diligence - Lender Environmental Diligence is changing how commercial real estate lenders manage environmental risk. Its innovative insurance products streamline environmental due diligence, accelerate loan closings, and provide real protection against environmental risk, all for less than lenders typically pay for traditional due diligence.
  • Environmental Risk Professionals (ERP) - ERP works alongside project owners, general contractors, and subcontractors to expose hidden liabilities before they turn into costly pollution claims. Using proprietary risk data and CERC certification, ERP sets the standard for environmental risk intelligence, helping operators prove they handle risk right.

The portfolio stays independently owned and privately held, which DRG leadership sees as key to their strategy and a way to steer clear of the growing number of conglomerates in the insurance industry. Del Rio Group said it plans to share more about its history, origins, and long-term direction through a series of features published on delriogroup.com in the coming months.

###

About Del Rio Group

Del Rio Group is a privately held, founder-led portfolio of specialty insurance and financial services companies headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona. Founded on more than 30 years of environmental risk expertise, DRG builds and operates independent, founder-led businesses serving retail agents, brokers and their clients nationwide. Its companies include UCPM, NXUS Environmental Underwriters, Lender Environmental Diligence, and Environmental Risk Professionals (ERP). Learn more at delriogroup.com.

Media Contact

Erika Ferrin, Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy, Del Rio Group eferrin@ucpm.com, 480-407-6664

SOURCE: Del Rio Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/del-rio-group-launches-portfolio-built-on-three-decades-of-envir-1220579

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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