Money Metals and Sound Money Defense League Name Third Class of Sound Money Fellows

Fellowship funds new scholarship on gold, silver, and sound money - with findings to appear in the Sound Money Review

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / A nationally leading precious metals dealer and depository has teamed up with the nation's leading sound money policy group to announce the next round of the Sound Money Fellowship - a unique opportunity designed to foster advanced research in the field of sound money.

Money Metals, the Sound Money Defense League, and Sound Money Foundation launched the inaugural Sound Money Fellowship in 2025. This opportunity again attracted many strong candidates with interesting proposed research topics. Ultimately, this third class is comprised of two excellent researchers.

The fellows will advance scholarship pertaining to sound money by conducting in-depth exploration of significant events in monetary or market history, policy analysis, and cultural and religious impacts on monetary systems.

Researchers will produce three short articles and one insightful paper furthering our understanding of sound money.

Findings will be published in the Sound Money Review, a publication that highlights the contributions of our fellows while serving as a valuable resource for academics, legislators, the sound money movement, and the greater public. Read the second edition of the Sound Money Review here.

Introducing the Sound Money Fellows:

Benjamin Seevers is an economics PhD student at West Virginia University. Ben was a 2023 and 2025 summer fellow at the Mises Institute. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in philosophy from Grove City College. His fellowship research will focus on a biblical defense and understanding of sound money.

Ááron Sepúlveda-Cué is an economist with a master's degree in economics from Georgia Southern University. Born in Houston, Texas, and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, he has made Texas his permanent home since his early 20s. He is the in-house economist at the Libertarian Christian Institute. His research interests include monetary and banking theory and history, Austrian economics, liquidity theory, international trade, and intellectual property.

"Through our sound money policy project, Money Metals is proud to fund research to further the collective understanding of gold and silver as money," said Stefan Gleason, President of the national precious metals dealer, depository, and collateral lender.

"The second edition of the Sound Money Review exceeded expectations because of the rigorous research done by our Fellows. The third edition will highlight this new cohort of Fellows as well as works from other present and historical thought leaders in the sound money space," said Jp Cortez, Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League and Editor-in-Chief of the Sound Money Review.

The Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange have launched several educational programs such as the Sound Money Scholarship and the Sound Money Fellowship. The groups have also led in the publication of educational resources such as the Sound Money Review and the Sound Money Index, a prestigious national scorecard of sound money policies in all 50 states cited in legislative hearings across the country.

Contact Information

Jp Cortez

jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/money-metals-and-sound-money-defense-league-name-third-class-of-1221340