AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: ALST Announces Strategic Expansion Across Southern Ontario, Including Land Acquisition for a 5,000-Seat Stadium

Growth plan includes the pursuit of academy acquisitions and construction of a purpose-built stadium targeted for Fall 2027

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / ALST today announces a bold expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its position as a leading developer of elite female soccer talent in Canada. The plan includes the pursuit of acquisitions of established soccer academies across Southern Ontario and the purchase of a 10-acre parcel of land in Ontario, where the Academy intends to build a state-of-the-art 5,000-seat stadium, with construction targeted to begin for completion in the Fall of 2027.

Academy Acquisitions Across Southern Ontario. We are in Final negotiations for an elite soccer academy and also have found land that we are working with the city for zoning requirements. This will elevate ALST to have strong youth development and have a foundation for a professional team.

As part of its growth mandate, ALST global brands is actively pursuing the purchase of soccer academies throughout Southern Ontario. These acquisitions will expand the Academy's talent pipeline, broaden its training infrastructure, and deepen its presence in key communities - reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of professional female soccer players. This will enable us to expand in Areas like North Miami. The Plan is to create elite talent and a professional team in Canada.

A New Home: 10 Acres, 5,000 Seats

ALST has been in ongoing discussions to purchase 10 acres of land in Ontario, the future site of a 5,000-seat stadium. Purpose-built to host competitive matches, academy showcases, community events, and live productions - including content tied to the Academy's reality TV series "Beyond the Game" - the stadium is slated to open in Fall 2027.

"This is a transformative moment for our Academy and for women's soccer in Canada," said Peter Wanner, President of ALST. "With expanded academies across Southern Ontario and a home stadium of our own, we are building lasting infrastructure for our athletes, our partners, and our shareholders. "This will ultimately give us the capability to control our destiny to build talent.

What This Means for Shareholders

Expanded revenue potential through multi-site academy operations, facility rentals, ticketing, and event hosting

through multi-site academy operations, facility rentals, ticketing, and event hosting Strengthened talent pipeline feeding professional leagues and the Academy's media and partnership ventures

feeding professional leagues and the Academy's media and partnership ventures New sponsorship and naming-rights opportunities tied to a dedicated 5,000-seat venue

tied to a dedicated 5,000-seat venue Long-term asset growth through strategic real estate acquisition and development

ALST will have a premier training institution dedicated to the development of professional female soccer players, combining elite athletic training, personal development, and media partnerships - including the upcoming reality TV series "Beyond the Game."We focus on bring social presence to the academy and pursue a professional team for our young talent".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alst-announces-strategic-expansion-across-southern-ontario-including-1223183