Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. (CSE: PGA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Allegiance Resources Corp." (the "Name Change").

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the Company's new name and new ticker symbol "ALLG" on or about September 24, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), subject to final acceptance by the CSE. Until the Effective Date, the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "PGA".

The Company's new CUSIP number is 017410101 and its new ISIN is CA0174101XXX, as confirmed by CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"). A request for CDS eligibility of the Company's common shares under the new name is in progress, and corresponding instructions have been provided to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, to update the Company's share registry. Shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates issued under the Company's prior name, and such certificates will remain valid.

The Name Change was approved by resolution of the Company's board of directors on September 15, 2026, in accordance with the Company's articles, and the Company has filed a Notice of Alteration with the Registrar of Companies (British Columbia) to reflect the new name.

About Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp.

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. (CSE: PGA) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical and precious metals projects in established mining jurisdictions. Through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Wolfram Critical Minerals Inc., the Company holds a 100% interest in the Golden Scheelite Tungsten Project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Kelly Abbott"

Kelly Abbott

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated Effective Date of the Name Change and new trading symbol, the CSE's acceptance of the Name Change, and the eligibility of the Company's common shares for deposit with CDS under the new name. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the CSE may not accept the Name Change or Symbol Change on the timeline anticipated or at all, and that CDS eligibility may not be obtained as anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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