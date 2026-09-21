Following a global search, Ammunition taps former Hilton global creative leader and AdPipe Studio president to help build its next-generation creative team at the intersection of creativity, technology, and AI

Atlanta, London--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Ammunition, a global, full-service agency that helps ambitious B2B brands grow across every audience that matters, from buyers and channel partners to consumers, today announced the appointment of Myron Nilsson as Chief Creative Officer.

The appointment follows a global search for a creative leader who can shape both Ammunition's next chapter and what a modern creative organization should look like in the years ahead. Based in Atlanta, Nilsson will report directly to Founder and CEO Jeremy Heilpern and lead the agency's creative vision and output globally, working across Ammunition's U.S. and European operations.

Heilpern and Global Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Europe, Renaye Edwards led the search, speaking with more than 40 candidates across markets from Australia to the U.K., ranging from established creative leaders to emerging talent. In the end, the search concluded close to Ammunition's headquarters, with Nilsson in Atlanta.

"What became clear to us through this process was that we weren't looking for someone built for the last 10 or 15 years of advertising," said Jeremy Heilpern, Founder and CEO of Ammunition. "We wanted someone who could help us define what the next era looks like. The fundamentals of great creative haven't changed, but almost everything around how it gets made is changing. Creative, production, technology, and AI are converging, and the agencies that figure out how to bring those things together without sacrificing the craft are going to define what comes next. Myron understands both sides of that equation."

Nilsson brings a career spanning traditional agencies, global brand leadership, and creative technology. He spent nearly a decade at Octagon, rising from Creative Director to Vice President and Creative Group Director, leading integrated campaigns across the sports, spirits, travel, and technology sectors. While there, he also founded Octagon's Social Studio and grew it into an annual business worth more than $10 million. He later served as Global Executive Creative Director at Hilton Worldwide, directing creative across 26 brands and building a 70-person in-house studio spanning five continents. Most recently, he was President of AdPipe Studio, a venture-backed creative technology company working with Fortune 500 leaders on the evolving relationship between creativity, technology, and AI.

"Nilsson has seen this business from nearly every angle, agency-side, brand-side, and inside a technology company," Heilpern said. "That's exactly the perspective Ammunition needs for its next decade. His job isn't simply to lead a creative department. It's to help us build an environment where the best creative people want to work."

In practice, Nilsson's arrival is about making Ammunition a destination for creatives who want to produce career-defining work and for clients who believe creativity should be central to solving their biggest growth challenges.

"Ammunition has real momentum, but what attracted me most was the willingness to question how an agency should work in the first place," said Nilsson. "There's already a strong team and foundation here, with great clients. Now we have an opportunity to build a creative culture where ambitious people can do the best work of their careers, and where creativity sits at the center of how we solve growth problems for clients."

Nilsson's appointment is the latest in a series of investments in Ammunition's global leadership and capabilities as the agency builds for its next decade. Over the past year, Ammunition has expanded its executive leadership across operations, client partnerships, and creative while continuing to invest in strategy, technology, and its international footprint. Together, those investments are helping Ammunition build an agency capable of delivering on a simple promise: Growth. No Matter What.

ABOUT AMMUNITION

Ammunition is a global, full-service agency that helps ambitious B2B brands grow across every audience that matters, from buyers and channel partners to consumers. With connected teams across North America and Europe, Ammunition brings strategy, creative, media, and technology together as one accountable system. Built for brands under real pressure to grow, the agency works across complex products, buying journeys, and routes to market to align brand, demand, experience, and marketing infrastructure around one outcome: growth. Recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc., and the Financial Times, Ammunition is privately held, proudly independent, and a member of Worldwide Partners, the 4A's, and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Visit ammunition.agency. Growth. No Matter What.

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