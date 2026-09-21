The United States passed a special solar manufacturing landmark during the second quarter of 2026; cumulative domestic production of solar PV modules reached 100 GWp-dc. While this production landmark seemed like a distant dream just a few years ago, it now serves as a sharp wake-up call to the U.S. solar industry, with domestic solar manufacturing officially shifting from optional to essential status. The announcement here is also in stark contrast to years of hype surrounding factories that were never built, meaningless capacity metrics being added up, and a fixation on imported data. And it ...

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