Malaysia's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has announced a package of changes to the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) to improve project bankability and encouraging new renewable-energy development. CRESS, introduced in 2024, is a third-party-access mechanism that allows renewable energy developers to supply electricity directly to corporate green consumers using Malaysia's existing grid, as an alternative to procuring power solely through state utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). PETRA said 11 renewable energy developers and eight green consumers ...

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