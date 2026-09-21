Researchers from Nanjing University in China have developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell featuring an inverted perovskite top cell based on a new polymer hole-transport layer (HTL) that combines improved wettability with high film uniformity. The combination is intended to promote uniform perovskite deposition and create a homogeneous hole-selective interface, while enabling device fabrication under ambient conditions. The scientists said that although inverted p-i-n perovskite solar cells offer advantages such as low-temperature processing, improved stability and compatibility with ...

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