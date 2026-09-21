Following six months of soft launch, Trading Central, a global pioneer in AI-powered financial market research and analytics, today announced the official launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to allow its clients to access to real-time, proprietary, licensed market research in a structured, machine-ready format.

With Trading Central MCP Server, brokerages and financial institutions can deploy Responsible AI Solutions, such as AI agents and AI chatbots that are free of hallucinations, regulated and compliant grounded in nearly 30 years of financial expertise and world class research.

Trading Central's responsible AI solutions allow regulated banks and brokerages to avoid the risks of exposing their account holder to unlicensed content, fabricated AI responses, machine generated content based on unvetted sources.

"We've spent decades pioneering AI-powered research, and we know that AI is only as trustworthy as the data behind it," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "Our MCP Server gives brokerages and financial institutions a way to ground their AI tools in research that's accurate, explainable, and fully rights-managed so they can innovate with confidence, not risk."

A Responsible AI Solution, Built for Finance

Trading Central delivers purpose-built tools across all analytical domains in its MCP server allowing firms to integrate faster and reduce vendor overhead.

Key differentiators include:

Secure compliant Trading Central is registered with the SEC, SFC, and Anacofi, and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified.

Trading Central is registered with the SEC, SFC, and Anacofi, and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified. Copyright-clear every data point is sourced, rights-managed, and legally licensed.

every data point is sourced, rights-managed, and legally licensed. Explainable reliable outputs are grounded in consistent, established methodologies from the industry's most trusted research provider since 1999.

outputs are grounded in consistent, established methodologies from the industry's most trusted research provider since 1999. Complete covering the full trading journey, from discovery to execution and risk control.

Learn more: tradingcentral.com/solutions/mcp

About Trading Central

Trading Central is an SEC, SFC, and Anacofi-registered, ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified, award-winning AI research provider, driving confident investment decisions through innovation since 1999. Combining expert insights, AI algorithms, 24-hour multi-asset coverage, and modern data visualizations, Trading Central is the intelligence layer chosen by modern brokers, leading digital wealth platforms, and LLM and AI developers. Its flexible tools integrate seamlessly across desktop, web, and mobile platforms and into AI agents via iFrames, APIs, widgets, and MCP. Learn more at tradingcentral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921817927/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries

Krist Le

Marketing Coordinator, Trading Central

marketing@tradingcentral.com