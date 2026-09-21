Frost & Sullivan: Entrust Receives the 2026 Global Digital ID Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing Digital Identity Trust Infrastructure

The company enables secure, interoperable identity ecosystems through visionary innovation, cryptographic security solutions, and comprehensive credential life cycle management.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity-centric security solutions provider Entrust has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the digital ID industry for its outstanding achievements in identity assurance, cryptographic trust infrastructure, ecosystem-wide enablement, and forward-looking innovation. The recognition highlights Entrust's consistent leadership in enabling secure, scalable identity systems while helping governments and enterprises maintain governance, interoperability, and control across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Entrust excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving identity requirements while executing them with consistency, flexibility, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on identity systems, visionary innovation, technical guidance, and cryptographic trust infrastructure, Entrust has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving digital identity landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in identity assurance and cryptographic security have enabled it to support diverse identity ecosystems while addressing emerging requirements for trust, governance, data residency, and continuous assurance.

Continuous innovation is central to Entrust's approach. Its citizen identity orchestration (CIO) platform brings together identity verification, physical and digital credential issuance, authentication, digital signing, trust services, and life cycle management into a cohesive, policy-driven framework. By integrating Entrust and third-party building blocks, the platform enables governments and regulated enterprises to develop ecosystem-wide, interoperable identity systems while retaining control over identity governance and data residency. Its broader portfolio of security technologies also supports fraud detection, credential protection, and secure digital transactions across the identity life cycle.

By providing ongoing technical guidance, customer success support, and adoption assistance, the company helps organizations accelerate value realization, expand use cases, and scale digital identity initiatives over time. Its enablement-focused approach allows governments, enterprises, and system integrators to innovate independently while maintaining trust, interoperability, and governance across diverse identity ecosystems.

"At Entrust, innovation starts with our customers' goals. Governments and enterprises are building digital identity ecosystems that must scale securely, serve diverse populations, and maintain trust across every interaction. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects the strength of our team's work and our commitment to helping customers solve real-world identity challenges with confidence," said Ryan Zlockie, who leads ID issuance at Entrust.

"Entrust's policy-driven infrastructure unifies identity verification, credential issuance, authentication, signing, trust services, and life cycle management, giving governments and enterprises a flexible foundation to modernize digital identity while maintaining interoperability, governance, data sovereignty, and consistent assurance," said Deepali Sathe, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

The company's vision, technical capabilities, and innovation pipeline are helping shape the future of digital ID by enabling persistent, standards-aligned digital trust frameworks. Through its combination of cryptographic security, identity assurance, and ecosystem-wide interoperability, Entrust delivers foundational trust layer that supports secure market transformation at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer value, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, technological excellence, and growth leadership.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

Contact: ken.kadet@entrust.com

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