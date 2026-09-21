inGroup International: inCruises Launches Land Vacations and River Cruises, Opening New Experiences Beyond the Ocean

The move signals the company's ambition to become a full-service travel membership, not just a cruise club

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises made a major product announcement this weekend, unveiling two new travel categories at its first-ever THE Global Convention in Belgrade, Serbia. The company introduced inTrips, curated, multi-day land-based vacations launching first in Dubai, and added River Cruises through partnerships with AmaWaterways and Emerald Cruises.

Together, the launches represent a meaningful expansion in what an inCruises Membership delivers. For travelers considering joining, or who have been accumulating Membership Reward Points and want more ways to use them, the extension opens doors that didn't previously exist.

Introducing inTrips: The Complete Land Vacation, Built Around Value

The idea behind inTrips is straightforward: apply the same savings principles that make inCruises work for ocean travel to expertly planned, multi-day land vacations.

Travel experts design each inTrip by researching the destination and surrounding region before assembling accommodations, transfers, transportation, sightseeing, tours, excursions, attractions, and free time into a single itinerary. Travelers get the convenience of a well-organized trip without the hours of planning typically required to build one.

"inTrips was built around the simple belief that a great vacation shouldn't require multiple spreadsheets, three weeks of research, and a year's worth of savings. We've done the heavy lifting so our Members can simply show up and experience the destination," said Anthony Varvaro, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Finance Officer at inCruises.

inTrips will launch in the United Arab Emirates, beginning with Dubai, historically inCruises' most popular destination.

The initial collection includes:

5- and 7-day vacations

A Dubai-only option

A Dubai + Abu Dhabi + Ras Al Khaimah option

Dubai Hop-On Hop-Off sightseeing with Burj Khalifa admission

Desert dinner safari experiences

Abu Dhabi city tours on select 7-day itineraries

The initial inTrips are expected to become available in late 2026, with additional destinations and regions planned as the category expands.

A New Way to Use Membership Benefits

For travelers who are inCruises Members, inTrips unlocks two compelling ways to reduce the cost of a complete vacation:

INsider Pricing for 17% off the retail price of the complete inTrip

Reward Points at significant ratios similar to eligible cruises, up to 50% of qualifying bookings, with opportunities for up to 100% through All Reward Points and qualifying Elite Travel Advantages.

With inTrips, travelers can apply Reward Points toward a complete vacation that includes accommodations, transfers, transportation, tours, excursions, and other included experiences-significantly expanding where Members can put their Reward Points to work.

"We wanted Reward Points to feel useful year-round, not just when someone is booking a cruise. inTrips makes that possible by putting points to work toward a complete vacation experience," said Anthony Varvaro, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Finance Officer at inCruises.

River Cruises Join the inCruises Portfolio

inCruises also announced the introduction of River Cruises for its Members, offering access to a fundamentally different style of travel: smaller ships, intimate waterways, and immersive access to inland destinations and cultures that ocean cruising doesn't reach.

The expansion will launch through partnerships with leading river cruise brands AmaWaterways and Emerald Cruises, unlocking waterways and destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, including the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Mekong, Nile, Chobe, and Magdalena.

"River cruising opens a completely different relationship with a destination. Instead of simply arriving at a port, travelers can experience the heart of a region as they journey along its rivers, with opportunities to explore historic cities, smaller towns, and landscapes often inaccessible to larger ships. From the villages and vineyards along the Rhine and Danube to the culture and scenery of destinations throughout Europe, river cruising allows travelers to discover and experience more," said Tatiana Wegzyn, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inCruises. "Partnering with AmaWaterways and Emerald Cruises means our Members can access these experiences through two brands that have spent decades refining the river cruise experience."

A Travel Membership That Keeps Expanding

The two announcements bring the inCruises offering to its broadest point since the company's founding in 2016. With inCruises, Members have access to:

Ocean cruises: the core of the inCruises experience, with access to major cruise lines worldwide

River cruises: waterway sailings through AmaWaterways and Emerald Cruises

inStays: hotels and resorts

inTours: individual tours and activities

inTrips: curated multi-day land-based vacations.



For travelers who have been curious about what an inCruises Membership delivers, the answer is now considerably broader than a cruise discount club. As the company continues to expand its portfolio and global reach, these launches signal a clear direction for the future: more choice, more experiences, and more value for Members wherever their travels take them.

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 770,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members benefit from multiple ways to reduce travel costs while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members' lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.

Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group