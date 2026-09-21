Brendan Bioanalytics: STATLIA MATRIX MP Sets New Standard for Multiplex Assay Analysis and QC Automation

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brendan Bioanalytics has released STATLIA MATRIX MP, a powerful data analysis enterprise software system designed to improve the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of multiplex panel analysis in research and regulated laboratories.

The STATLIA software version 5.1 release enables laboratories to perform comprehensive analysis across multiple biomarker analytes automatically while monitoring performance using comprehensive Pass/Fail metrics, QC summary dashboards, and pooled data analysis.

Addresses complexity in multiplex assay analysis

Multiplex panels, which have more challenging chemistry than singleplex ELISA/LBA assays, present challenges in evaluating the accuracy, reliability, and performance across all analyte targets. With limited QC metrics for a multiplex assay, undertaking a comprehensive analysis of each analyte can be time-consuming and difficult.

STATLIA MATRIX MP is designed to address these challenges by providing automated QC evaluations from a comprehensive selection of statistically derived performance metrics for each analyte -- without the need for external tools.



Standard curve graphs from 18-plex report excerpt - STATLIA MATRIX MP.

Key features include QC dashboard and pooled statistical analysis

The software includes a QC Panel Acceptance Dashboard that provides Pass/Fail determinations and QC metric summaries for each analyte based on laboratory-defined criteria, along with detailed visibility into any failed metrics.

Additional capabilities include:

Standard curve analysis using STATLIA's advanced 5PL/4PL curve fitting and accurate weighting

Mathematically computed limits of quantitation (LOQs) and limits of detection (LODs)

Parallelism and calibration shift measurements between reagent lots

Automatic pooling of historical assay data for statistical analysis

ANOVA, T-tests, and other statistical analysis of pooled standard and control data

Reportable ranges, control limits, and more determined automatically





The software stores all computations and results in a secure Microsoft SQL Server database for traceability and review. The GAMP-5 software is fully CLIA, FDA/ICH compliant with a comprehensive IQ/OQ validation package.

Click here to see intro video on STATLIA MATRIX MP software.

Supports regulated biopharmaceutical and clinical laboratory environments

STATLIA MATRIX MP supports immunoassays, immunogenicity and POS/NEG screening tests, and potency tests for parallelism and relative potency, for both multiplex panels and singleplex assays. The software is designed for both research and GxP-regulated laboratory environments. All assay data and statistical outputs are stored for traceability, regulatory compliance, and data accessibility.

Earlier versions of STATLIA software have been used for more than 15 years by multiplex kit manufacturers for improved curve fitting, LOQs and LODs, and calibrator shift determinations between lots.

Executive Commentary

"Laboratories running both small and very large biomarker panels can use STATLIA MATRIX MP to generate the most accurate results from both validated CLIA panels and large plex Research Only panels. From the software's database, Pass/Fail determinations for each analyte are determined for each biomarker analyte using their own historic performance. The performance dashboard simplifies analyst review while improving reliability," said John Dunn, Ph.D., chief technology officer of Brendan Bioanalytics.

STATLIA MATRIX MP (version 5.1) is now available. Additional information, including a detailed product overview video, can be found at www.Brendan.com.

About Brendan Bioanalytics

Founded in 1997, Brendan Technologies, Inc., d/b/a Brendan Bioanalytics, develops analytical software designed to improve assay workflow and data accuracy and reliability in immunoassays and bioassays. The company has introduced innovative advancements in its software to improve 4PL and 5PL curve fitting, logistic curve weighting, relative potency and parallelism, and mathematical methods for determining the limits of quantitation (LOQ) and limits of detection (LOD). Some of these methodologies are described in the following manuscripts, co-authored by Brendan's CTO and cited collectively more than 600 times.

The Five Parameter Logistic: A Characterization and Comparison with the Four Parameter Logistic, Analytical Biochemistry.

Measuring Parallelism, Linearity and Relative Potency in Immunoassay and Bioassay Data, Journal of Pharmaceutical Biostatistics.

Determining the Error of Dose Estimates and Minimum and Maximum Acceptable Concentrations from Assays with Nonlinear Dose-Response Curves, Computer Methods and Programs in Biomedicine.





For more information, visit www.brendan.com .

© 2026 Brendan Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

STATLIA is a registered trademark of Brendan Technologies, Inc.

SQL Server is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corp.

CONTACT: George Dunn

Brendan Bioanalytics

760-929-7500 x 117

media@brendan.com





An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ccddb3b-d327-4f63-873a-6bfc05992b1b