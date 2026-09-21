Announced at AutoSens Europe, the OX08D30 features enhanced TheiaCel technology that further extends single-exposure HDR to capture higher-brightness LEDs for the best image quality

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display technology, today announced its new OX08D30 8-megapixel CMOS automotive image sensor with TheiaCel technology, designed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) exterior cameras. The OX08D30 further extends single-exposure dynamic range to mitigate LED flicker and other temporal sampling artifacts, resulting in superior image quality regardless of lighting conditions. It is pin-to-pin compatible with the OX08D10, which has become the standard being used in most ADAS platforms today.

Flicker from LED traffic lights poses a challenge for imaging solutions, preventing ADAS and AD systems from correctly detecting lighted traffic signs. OMNIVISION's 2.1-micron TheiaCel technology harnesses the capabilities of next-generation lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) and OMNIVISION's DCG high dynamic range (HDR) technology to mitigate LED flicker regardless of lighting conditions. Employing TheiaCel, OX08D30 achieves superior HDR image quality, enabling enhanced detection ranges up to 200 meters. Furthermore, it delivers unmatched high-temperature performance and best-in-class color accuracy for automotive exterior camera applications.

"We've upgraded the OX08D30 to provide the best low-light performance in the industry, with unmatched high-temperature and color ratio stability," said Paul Wu, director, automotive product marketing, OMNIVISION. "It features our proprietary TheiaCel technology, enhanced with a higher-density LOFIC that captures even more photons and brighter LEDs. This further enhances LED flicker mitigation (LFM), providing the best image quality possible, improving driving safety on the road."

The OX08D30 features 20% lower power consumption and is 50% smaller than other image sensors in its class. It uses OMNIVISION's a-CSP package technology to deliver the smallest possible solution. Samples are available now and the device is already in mass production.

OMNIVISION will also be showcasing the OX08D30 at AutoSens Europe in Booth 100, taking place Sept. 22-24, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION, TheiaCel, DCG, a-CSP and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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DeAnn Liu

OMNIVISION

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