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ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Arbor Day Foundation Using New Data Layer To Quantify the People Impacted by Trees Planted in Communities

People Impacted Metric gives the Foundation a clearer, more complete picture of how tree planting projects benefit the people who live near them

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation is using a new data-driven metric to better understand how many people are impacted by the trees it plants and distributes in communities. Known as the "People Impacted Metric," the data layer gives the Foundation a clearer picture of how many people stand to benefit from a given tree planting or distribution project.

"Clearly communicating the benefit of a tree planting project helps people understand the difference their support makes on the future of their communities," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The People Impacted Metric is one of many cutting-edge science-based data layers we use to bring that impact into focus in more detail."

The People Impacted Metric is an estimate of the people living near a project site who are indirectly impacted by the trees planted or distributed. The number also accounts for volunteers, planting organization staff, and tree recipients involved in the project.

The People Impacted Metric is the latest addition to the Arbor Day Foundation's Impact Dashboard, an interactive online platform the Foundation uses to map and report on its tree planting projects to supporters and corporate partners. Through the Impact Dashboard, users can see projects mapped on satellite imagery and toggle through data layers related to a region's climate, community, biodiversity, and reforestation potential. All data layers and quantitative metrics, including the People Impacted Metric, are derived from high-quality, verifiable data with viewable information sources.

The Impact Dashboard also provides written narratives on the benefits of the trees in a project, along with photos from the ground, giving the Foundation's supporters and partners easy-to-understand storytelling they can use to reach a range of audiences. Visit arborday.org to learn more about the data and technology behind the Arbor Day Foundation's tree planting work.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###

Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-using-new-data-layer-to-quantify-the-people-1224617

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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