Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF), a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company, is pleased to provide an update on its validator operations, network participation and staking performance as of September 20, 2026.

SonicStrategy Validator Operations and Network Participation

Total Sonic Staked: 141.9 million Sonic tokens across two validators, including Company-held tokens and third-party delegations.

141.9 million Sonic tokens across two validators, including Company-held tokens and third-party delegations. Validator #45: 4.4 million Sonic tokens staked, including 0.6 million Company-held tokens and 3.8 million third-party delegated tokens.

4.4 million Sonic tokens staked, including 0.6 million Company-held tokens and 3.8 million third-party delegated tokens. Validator #48: 137.5 million Sonic tokens staked, including 126.6 million Company-held tokens and 10.9 million third-party delegated tokens.

137.5 million Sonic tokens staked, including 126.6 million Company-held tokens and 10.9 million third-party delegated tokens. Company-Held Sonic: 127.2 million tokens staked across both validators, valued at approximately CAD $6.8 million.

127.2 million tokens staked across both validators, valued at approximately CAD $6.8 million. Annualized Staking Rewards: Approximately 7.6 million Sonic tokens, based on the current staking reward rate of 5.87%, including delegation commissions, valued at approximately CAD $408 thousand.

As of September 20, 2026, the Company's Sonic validators hold 127.2 million self-staked Sonic, valued at approximately $4.9 million USD (~$6.8m CAD). Including third-party delegations, total Sonic network exposure across SonicStrategy's infrastructure is approximately 141.9 million S, representing USD $5.4 million (CAD $7.6 million) in total network stake. These values are based on the current market price of Sonic at $0.0383 USD and a USD/CAD rate of 1.401. Third-party delegated tokens remain fully under the control of token holders and are non-custodial in nature.

"Our growing validator footprint shows SonicStrategy's commitment to supporting the Sonic network and building long-term infrastructure within the ecosystem," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy Inc. "With 141.9 million Sonic tokens staked across our two validators, we're contributing to network security while generating recurring staking rewards that support our operations and long-term growth."

SonicStrategy's validator operations generate recurring staking rewards through its Company-held tokens and commissions on third-party delegations. Based on current staking levels and an annualized reward rate of 5.87%, the Company's 127.2 million self-staked Sonic tokens are estimated to generate approximately 7.47 million Sonic tokens annually. In addition, the Company earns a 15% commission on staking rewards generated by approximately 14.7 million third-party delegated tokens, representing an estimated 129,184 Sonic tokens annually.

Combined, these activities are estimated to generate approximately 7.6 million Sonic tokens in annualized staking rewards, equivalent to approximately USD $291,000 (CAD $408,000) at the stated Sonic market price and exchange rate. Actual rewards and their market value will fluctuate based on network conditions, staking rates and token prices.

Of the 127.2 million Sonic tokens self-staked across the Company's validators, 126.6 million were acquired under an amended convertible debenture, which matures in March 2029 and is repayable in Sonic tokens.

SonicStrategy operates two validators on the Sonic blockchain, with hosting and infrastructure support currently provided by Sonic Labs. The Company continues to focus on maintaining reliable validator operations, supporting network security and building long-term participation within the Sonic ecosystem.

For more information, visit the SonicStrategy website at www.sonicstrategy.io.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on operating blockchain infrastructure, staking, and decentralized finance activities. The Company develops and operates infrastructure designed to support blockchain networks and generate recurring revenue through participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. In addition, staking rewards and validator earnings are subject to a variety of risks, including but not limited to changes in token price, validator performance, network participation rates, and overall blockchain activity. The value of the Company's Sonic token holdings is highly volatile, and balance sheet exposure may fluctuate materially with changes in market prices. There can be no assurance that current validator rewards or token valuations will be sustained in the future.

The Company does not control the Sonic blockchain or any other digital asset network on which it operates, and its validator operations are subject to the rules and protocols of those networks. Certain operational and network-related data disclosed in this release may be derived from publicly available blockchain information and third-party sources. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently audited or verified all third-party or network-level data.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the Company's securities are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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