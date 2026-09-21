ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Appoints Jamie Terranova as Managing Director Fixed Income Trading

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / ThinkEquity, an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Jamie Terranova as Managing Director Fixed Income Trading.

Jamie Terranova brings over 20 years of experience in fixed income trading and supervisory roles to Think Equity. Jamie began his career at Morgan Stanley. Prior to joining ThinkEquity, Jamie served as the Head of Fixed Income at Lucid Capital Markets. At Lucid Capital Markets Jamie oversaw a team of salespeople and traders covering a broad range of fixed income sectors. His background includes roles in both production and managing institutional client relationships. Jamie's expertise spans preferred and hybrid securities, emerging markets, government securities, and corporate credit across the ratings spectrum. Prior to Lucid, Jamie was Senior Managing Director of Fixed Income at Maxim Group. Jamie graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor's Degree in pre-medical sciences and holds board positions with 44 West Mining, LLC and Samehere Global. Jamie holds Series 7, 24, 31, 55, 57, 63, 66 & 99 licenses.

Jamie commented, "I'm excited to join ThinkEquity and work alongside a team of professionals I've known and respected for many years. I see a significant opportunity to expand the firm's fixed income platform, deepen its institutional relationships, and build on ThinkEquity's broader capital markets capabilities. I look forward to bringing my experience and relationships to the firm and helping drive the next phase of growth."

Mike Messinger, Head of Fixed Income Trading at ThinkEquity, commented, "I'm extremely excited to be teaming up with Jamie Terranova once again. Jamie brings an exceptional level of professionalism, expertise, and respect from across the fixed income community. His addition to the ThinkEquity team will be instrumental as we continue to build and expand our Fixed Income platform. I'm confident that with Jamie on board the ThinkEquity Fixed Income department is poised to make significant strides forward."

Franco Zappone, Head of Business Development at ThinkEquity, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jamie Terranova to ThinkEquity's Fixed Income desk". "I have known and worked with Jamie for more than 15 years, including our time together at Maxim Group. His expertise across preferreds, hybrids, emerging markets, and corporate credit makes him an important part of ThinkEquity's nationwide expansion."

About ThinkEquity:

ThinkEquity is an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $100 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity's sector focuses are Healthcare, Technology, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Crypto, Cleantech, Shipping and Consumer. ThinkEquity underwrites IPOs, Secondaries, Uplistings, Dual Listings, Cross Listings & SPACs. ThinkEquity also acts as a placement agent in Registered Directs, Pipes, Private Placements and Debt Placements. ThinkEquity performs Merger and Acquisitions, Strategic Advisory Services and Venture Capital Placements. Please visit ThinkEquity at www.think-equity.com for more information.

Contact:

Michael S. Messinger

Head of Fixed Income Trading

501 East Las Olas Blvd. Suite 301

Fort Lauderdale Fl. 33301

Direct: 954-451-1104

mm@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-appoints-jamie-terranova-as-managing-director-fixed-inco-1224618