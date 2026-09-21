EQS-News: Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

North Carolina Military Business Center and The Protocase Companies Announce Inaugural Velocity Summit



21.09.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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November 17 Event in Wilmington Will Convene Leaders Across Industry, the Military, Government and Research to Strengthen U.S. Defense Manufacturing Capacity WILMINGTON, NC - September 21, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) and The Protocase Companies announced they will co-present the inaugural Velocity Summit on November 17, 2026, in Wilmington, NC. The event will convene leaders from industry, the military, government, policy, research, workforce development and the media to discuss acceleration of U.S. defense manufacturing capacity with North Carolina stakeholders at the forefront of the effort. A National Security Challenge Measured in Time America's defense manufacturing challenge is fundamentally one of speed. The United States has exceptional engineering talent, technology, capital and advanced manufacturing expertise, yet it can take years to translate military requirements into manufactured capability. Production delays, supply chain constraints and limited surge capacity increasingly put national security at risk. Velocity Summit will center on a practical question: how can the United States turn military requirements into manufacturing capability at scale more quickly? Discussions will focus on accelerating production, reducing barriers across the defense industrial base, strengthening supply chains and expanding capacity to build and sustain ships, aircraft, munitions and other critical systems, all with an eye toward NC businesses playing a key leadership role in innovating around current constraints. "We have an extraordinary collection of assets in this state," said Dr. Doug Milburn, co-founder of Protocase. "The opportunity is to connect those strengths around a common mission. That is what Velocity is intended to begin." Why North Carolina North Carolina is well positioned to contribute. The Department of Defense has an estimated $79.7 billion annual economic impact in the state, where the military is the second-largest economic sector. North Carolina also has the Southeast's largest manufacturing workforce - approximately 459,000 jobs - more than 400 aerospace manufacturers, over 100,000 aerospace, aviation and engineering professionals, six major military installations, two deep-water ports, leading research universities and a statewide community college system. "It is the speed at which we can bring those strengths together to meet urgent national security needs," said Jimmy Hendrix, Director for Regional Programs, North Carolina Military Business Center. "Velocity Summit is about creating the connections and alignment needed to help transform those strengths into faster, more responsive defense manufacturing capacity for the nation." From Summit to Action Unlike a traditional conference, Velocity Summit is designed to advance practical solutions and durable partnerships among industry, government, academia and the military. NCMBC and The Protocase Companies envision the inaugural event as the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen defense manufacturing and raise the visibility of North Carolina's industrial capabilities. Here is a new episode of ProtoPod featuring Dr. Doug Milburn of Protocase and Jimmy Hendrix of NCMBC discussing Velocity Summit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIQd1dHTixo For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.ncmbc.us/event/velocity-summit/ About the North Carolina Military Business Center The North Carolina Military Business Center is a statewide business development and technology transition entity of the State of North Carolina, embedded in community colleges and headquartered at Fayetteville Technical Community College. NCMBC leverages military and other federal business opportunities to expand North Carolina's economy, grow jobs and improve quality of life. About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies - comprising Protocase, ProtoSpace Mfg and 45Drives - operate at the intersection of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and open-source infrastructure. Through a velocity-first approach to engineering and fabrication, the organization helps engineering and technology teams rapidly iterate hardware, validate designs and move toward production on timelines aligned with modern technology and mission requirements. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

Protocase@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Protocase





21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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