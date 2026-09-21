Renewable energy producer Corsica Sole has inaugurated Folell'Hy, a pilot green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility at its Folelli solar power plant in Corsica, France. The facility is designed to use surplus solar electricity that cannot be injected into the grid. The electricity powers an electrolyzer to produce renewable hydrogen, which can then be stored and used locally. The 12 MW Folelli solar plant was commissioned in 2017 and generates around 18 GWh of electricity per year. Corsica is a non-interconnected electricity system, meaning generation and consumption must be ...

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