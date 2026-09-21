Hg extends collaboration with Anthropic to bring agentic AI capabilities across the portfolio

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hg, the leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, today celebrates three years of working together with Anthropic, and announces a new strategic venture to work with Anthropic to bring Claude's agentic capabilities to the Hg portfolio and drive material value creation.

Hg Catalyst - the firm's AI product incubator, and the firm's broader in-house AI capability - will work directly with Anthropic to deploy agentic AI across the Hg portfolio. This builds on a relationship dating back to early 2024, and on over 1,600 live AI projects across the Hg portfolio, representing over $260m of budgeted EBITDA impact - a 5x increase since then.

An evolution of an existing relationship

Hg became one of the first private equity firms globally to work directly with a frontier AI lab. Since then, the two firms have worked together on a joint AI hackathon series, staff enablement, and embedded deployment work across the Hg portfolio. Today's announcement takes that further. Hg Catalyst and Anthropic will work more closely together on what it takes to make agentic AI deliver measurable results inside real businesses.

Hg's portfolio companies typically own the system of record and the workflows within their sectors; Anthropic provides the tools for the intelligence layer. Bringing the two together is where the value in agentic AI is created. Hg first invested in AI capabilities a decade ago and now runs one of the largest and most capable dedicated AI value creation capabilities in private equity.

Agentic AI already driving portfolio outcomes

Hg's approach to embedding AI directly into portfolio companies' products has featured in a number of recent realisations. Quantios, a leading SaaS provider to the global trust and corporate services industry, launched its first agentic AI solution in March 2026 with support from Hg Catalyst, ahead of Hg's exit to Vista Equity Partners. Alongside GTreasury (acquired by Ripple) and Intelerad (acquired by GE HealthCare), it illustrates a broader pattern: businesses with credible, product-embedded AI strategies are attracting stronger buyer interest.

Steve Batchelor and JB Brian, Co-CEOs of Hg, commented: "Hg backed the shift toward agentic AI early, and the relationship we have built with Anthropic is central to that. As AI reshapes how software businesses build and compete, we want our portfolio companies to have a direct line to the frontier and are excited to continue to deepen our relationship with Anthropic."

Guillaume Princen, Head of International, Digital Native Businesses at Anthropic, commented: "Agentic AI is transforming how people scale software businesses. With Claude, Hg's portfolio gets frontier agentic AI, but also the highest safety standards so they can trust agents with critical workflows. We're excited to work with Hg to keep driving further transformation across both their own business, as well as the portfolio companies they work with."

About Hg

Hg is an investor in European and transatlantic technology and services businesses. We are an AI leader in private equity, helping to build sector-leading enterprises that supply critical applications or workflow services to deliver intelligent automation for their customers.

We take an active approach to value creation, combining deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources to support entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale and drive AI transformation.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg currently has over $110 billion in assets under management and more than 400 employees. Our portfolio spans around 60 businesses worth over $195 billion in aggregate enterprise value, employing more than 140,000 people and consistently growing revenues at more than 16% annually.

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