Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Laura Knebusch Named One of Ad Age's Leading Women 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Congratulations to Laura Knebusch, Georgia-Pacific LLC's Senior Vice President of CPG Marketing and Customer Experience on being named one of Ad Age's Leading Women 2026.

From championing marketing innovation to leading award-winning campaigns, she continues to drive growth across our brands and business.

We're thrilled to see her recognized among this year's honorees. Read more here.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Quilted Northern, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/laura-knebusch-named-one-of-ad-ages-leading-women-2026-1224621