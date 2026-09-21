Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI and Cutting-Edge Sports Management Announce Dream Bowl XV at AT&T Stadium and Launch First-of-Its-Kind Bowl Combine

15th anniversary all-star showcase introduces a Bowl Combine that awards two roster spots and playing time to eligible student-athletes; game planned to be broadcast on ESPN

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced Dream Bowl XV. The game is the 15th anniversary edition of the premier college football all-star showcase for professional draft-eligible talent from all college divisions and NAIA programs. It will be held Sunday, January 17, 2027, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and is planned to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Dream Bowl XV continues Datavault AI's role as an intellectual property licensing partner and official sponsor of The Dream Bowl alongside Cutting-Edge Sports Management. It builds on the Company's debut at Dream Bowl XIV. Since 2013, The Dream Bowl has honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and has given overlooked collegiate athletes a professional-caliber send-off in front of professional scouts.

New for Dream Bowl XV, Cutting Edge Sports Management and Datavault AI will introduce a Bowl Combine that gives eligible student-athletes a direct path onto the game roster. Datavault AI will run the combine as a promotional event through its event registration services business, Event Citadel, combined with VerifyU credentialing and API Media event technologies on site with ADIO technology enabled throughout the venue. The combine is designed to evaluate eligible student-athletes on performance, not pedigree. Several Datavault AI technologies are intended to support credentialing, and a verifiable record of each athlete's combine results: DataScore, DataValue, the Information Data Exchange ("IDE") and the NIL Vault ("NILv") platform.

"Fifteen years in, The Dream Bowl is still about one thing: putting players on a stage worthy of the work they have already put in. Coming back to AT&T Stadium for Dream Bowl XV and adding a Bowl Combine that can put two eligible student-athletes on the roster with real playing time, is how we keep the dream alive for the next class," said Neil Malvone, Founder and CEO of Cutting-Edge Sports Management and The Dream Bowl.

"The Dream Bowl is where performance gets measured at face value. At Dream Bowl XIV, we showed that tokenized memorabilia and verified athlete data can live on a single rail. With DataScore, DataValue, IDE and NILv, athletes now get a verifiable record of what they did, not who they already know. Awarding two Dream Bowl XV roster spots and playing time through the Bowl Combine is the next step in leveling that field," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

"The difference between good and great is small margins - the detail, the intention. A Bowl Combine that can put two eligible athletes on a Dream Bowl roster is the kind of second chance I respect. Show up. Do the work. Earn the spot," said Mark Kerr, UFC Hall of Famer, sports media personality, Datavault AI ambassador and subject of The Smashing Machine.

Dream Bowl XV Weekend

Dream Bowl XV is scheduled as a four-day college football all-star weekend. It will include practices, the Bowl Combine, professional scouting sessions, and the game at AT&T Stadium on January 17, 2027.

Datavault AI expects to deploy its tokenization, VerifyU credentialing and Information Data Exchange ("IDE") technologies across the weekend. These are intended to let athlete credentials and combine results be authenticated, recorded and managed on a single platform. The deployment is part of the Company's strategy to commercialize its platforms in sports and live events. Any additional fan-engagement or memorabilia programs for Dream Bowl XV will be announced separately.

Ticket, roster, combine-eligibility and broadcast details will be published at dreambowl.net as they are confirmed.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the anticipated timing, location, format and operation of Dream Bowl XV and related events; the planned national broadcast of Dream Bowl XV on ESPN; the planned introduction, operation and execution of the Bowl Combine; the anticipated award of two Dream Bowl XV roster spots and playing time to eligible student-athletes through the Bowl Combine; the anticipated participation of student-athletes, professional scouts and other participants; the Company's planned deployment and use of its Event Citadel event registration services, VerifyU credentialing, API Media event technologies, ADIO technology, DataScore, DataValue, the Information Data Exchange ("IDE"), NIL Vault ("NILv") and other technologies in connection with Dream Bowl XV and the Bowl Combine; the anticipated ability of such technologies to authenticate, record, manage, value or otherwise support athlete credentials, performance data and combine results; the Company's strategy to commercialize its technologies and platforms in sports, live events and related markets; and the potential development or introduction of additional fan-engagement, digital asset, tokenization or memorabilia programs in connection with Dream Bowl XV, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in the timing, location, format, scheduling or operation of Dream Bowl XV, the Bowl Combine or related events; the risk that the planned ESPN broadcast does not occur as anticipated or is modified, delayed or canceled; changes in athlete eligibility, participation, roster selection, playing time, scouting participation or other event-related matters; the ability of the Company, Cutting Edge Sports Management and other parties to successfully organize, operate and execute Dream Bowl XV and the Bowl Combine; the Company's ability to successfully deploy, integrate, operate and scale Event Citadel, VerifyU, API Media, ADIO, DataScore, DataValue, IDE, NILv and other technologies in a live-event environment; the ability of such technologies to perform as anticipated and to successfully authenticate, record, manage or otherwise support athlete credentials and performance data; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technologies and platforms in sports, live events and related markets; the timing, development and commercial viability of any additional fan-engagement, digital asset, tokenization or memorabilia programs; risks associated with technological development, integration, cybersecurity, data privacy and reliance on third-party infrastructure, venues, broadcasters, vendors and strategic partners; changes in market demand for the Company's products and services; changes in economic, competitive, technological, market or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to digital assets and tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-and-cutting-edge-sports-management-announce-dream-bowl-x-1224622